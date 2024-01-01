Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LED UP77 50" 4K Smart TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LED UP77 50" 4K Smart TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
50UP77006LB

LG LED UP77 50" 4K Smart TV

(4)
front view with infill image
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    50

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • Motion / Refresh Rate

    Refresh Rate 60Hz

PLATFORM

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Main Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

VIDEO

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • HLG

    Yes (4K/2K)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dimming Algorithm

    LG Local Contrast

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • HEVC

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

    - / Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

  • Speaker (Sound Output)

    20W (10W per Channel)

  • Channel

    2.0ch

  • Direction

    Down Firing

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • AI Sound / Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes (Differ by region)

  • Surround mode = 21Y Spec Out

    Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Sound Share

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Sound Mode Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Alive

    Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Speech to Text

    Yes

  • LG Voice Search

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • AI UX

    Yes

  • AI Home

    Yes

  • AI Recommendation

    Yes

  • Intelligent Edit

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • ThinQ App

    Yes

  • Airplay2

    Yes

  • Next Picks

    Yes

  • Magic Explorer

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Quick Access

    Yes

  • Universal Control

    Yes

  • 360° VR Play

    Yes

  • Related Content Search

    Yes

  • Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

    Yes

  • Apps

    Yes

  • DIAL

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • Music Player - Media Player

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • TV On With Mobile

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Music Discovery

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB-T2/T

  • Cable

    DVB-C

  • Satellite

    DVB-S2/S

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    Yes

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Yes (2000 page)

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Yes

  • AD (Audio Description)

    Yes

  • EPG (8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    2 (Side)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    Yes (Rear)

  • CI Slot

    Yes (Side)

  • RF In

    2 (Side, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Yes (Rear)

  • Wifi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V5.0)

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Yes

  • Illuminance Green sensor

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

    1121 x 651 x 57.7

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    1121 x 713 x 231

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • Stand (W x D)

    902 x 231

  • VESA

    200 x 200

  • EAN Code

    8806091226075

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (TV)

    11.7

  • Weight (TV + Stand)

    11.9

  • Weight (W/Carton)

    14.6

ACCESSORY

  • Remote

    MR21

  • Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

  • OSD Language

    37 Languages

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Yes

  • Digital Recording

    Yes

  • Time Shift

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

