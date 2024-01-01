We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Size (in.)
43
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
IPS Panel
Yes
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Wide Colour Gamut
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TruMotion / Refresh Rate
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
VIDEO
-
HDR
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Picture Master Processor
Quad Core Processor
-
Colour Enhancer
Dynamic Colour
-
Colour Accuracy
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Dynamic Tone Mappng
-
HEVC
Yes
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Output
20 W
-
Channel
2.0 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
Audio Upscaler
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes (Built-in Google Assistant features require software update) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes (Google Home device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready (Not supplied with the television)
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Focus Zoom
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)
-
Live Zoom
Yes
-
Universal Control
Ready (Requires LG Magic Remote, not supplied with the television)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote – not supplied with the television)
※ Support 10 languages : Korean, English (USA, UK, Australia, Canada), German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Turkish, Russian
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Player
Yes
-
My Content
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
-
Channel Advisor
Yes
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
OSD Language
36 Languages
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (Side, HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Component
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Wi-fi Direct
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V4.2)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Weight (TV)
8.3
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
9.3
-
Weight (W/Carton)
11.6
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
977 x 575 x 81
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
977 x 636 x 224
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
1075 x 660 x 175
-
VESA
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
8806098151639
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
L-Con
-
Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.