55" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
55
-
Display Type
LED
-
4K
Yes
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
VIDEO
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
4K Upsacaler
Yes
-
Dynamic Scanning
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Natural Colour
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)
-
HEVC Codec
4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
ULTRA Surround
-
Tweeter
Yes
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
DVR
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Scheduled Recording
Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording
SMART TV(WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
-
Live Menu
Recommend, Channels, Recordings
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
2
-
USB 3.0
1
-
HDMI
3
-
CI slot
Yes
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Headphone out
1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio
Yes
USB
-
Divx (HD )
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
1240 x 722 x 56.7
-
Including stand (mm)
1240 x 778 x 261
-
in Carton
1330 x 810 x 152
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
300 x 300
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
17.8
-
Including stand (kg)
19.7
-
In Carton
23.8
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
