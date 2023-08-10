About Cookies on This Site

LG 7" Portable DVD Player

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 7" Portable DVD Player

DP371B

LG 7" Portable DVD Player

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

4 DAC 12 bit

DRC On/ Off

Yes

Audio DAC

Built-in

Dolby Digital Support

Yes

DTS Support

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW/+R

Yes

DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

Yes/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

VCD / SVCD

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

DivX

Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

test

No

CONVENIENCE

Resume

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Contents Search - Marker Search

DVD/MPEG4: Yes

Repeat Play Mode (1 Track/ 1 Chapter)

Yes

Repeat Play Mode (All)

Yes

Repeat Play Mode (Title)

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

CONNECTION

USB

Yes (2.0 ver)

Memory Slot

No (Deco Side)

Earphone Jack

Yes (Pair)

REAR PANEL

test

No

POWER

Power Consumption

12W With Battery

Power-Off Consumption

Under 1W

DIMENSION

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

207 x 39 x 168

ACCESSSORIES

AV RCA Cable

Yes

AC Adaptor & Power Cord

Yes

Bag & Car Mount

Yes

