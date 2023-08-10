About Cookies on This Site

3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview HD PVR

Specs

Reviews

Support

3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview HD PVR

HR650

3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview HD PVR

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

162MHZ/12bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

xvYCC

Yes

AV FORMAT

Video Format

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVCHD

Audio Format (Bitstream)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus(7.1ch), Dolby TrueHD(7.1ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

PLAYABLE FORMAT

3D BD

Yes

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

BD-RE

Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

CD-R/-RW

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

DTS CD

Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

EPG

Yes

Time-Shift

Yes - Internal HDD Only Power ON : Auto recording start(Max. 1hr 30min.)

Simultaneous 2CH Recording and Play of Disc or Rec. file

2CH

FRONT PANEL

Power LED

Yes

Display

FLD

USB

Yes

Button

Power On/Off, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop, REC, Channel Up/Down

REAR PANEL

HDMI

Yes

Scart

Yes (Composite/RGB Switchable)

Terrestrial RF Input/ Output

Yes

Video Out - Composite

Yes

Video Out - Component

Yes

Audio Out - Audio L/R

Yes

Audio Out - Coaxial

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

45W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.1W

ACCESSSORIES

DLNA Installation disc

Yes

RCU / Battery

Yes

RF Cable

Yes

