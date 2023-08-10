We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TV Upgrader with Web browsing, Smart, Wi-fi, Screen shifter
All Spec
-
3D Media File
-
Yes
-
3D Application
-
Yes
-
3D On-line Content
-
Yes
-
Video Format
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, TS TP, WMV, 3GPP, FLV
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
-
DivX Subtitle
-
Yes
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
-
50Hz
-
NTSC⇔PAL Conversion
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour (HDMI1.4)
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Last Scene Memory
-
Yes
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Smart Share
-
Smart Share 2.0
-
DMP (DLNA)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
Wired LAN
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
Premium Content
-
Yes
-
Web Browsing
-
Flash 10 support, HTML 5 support
-
LG Apps
-
Yes
-
Video Out - HDMI
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - Optical
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - HDMI
-
Yes
-
USB
-
2
-
Ethernet
-
Yes
-
Power-Off Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Set (WXHXD) (mm)
-
200 x 29 x 120
