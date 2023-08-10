About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Smart TV Upgrader with Web browsing, Smart, Wi-fi, Screen shifter

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Smart TV Upgrader with Web browsing, Smart, Wi-fi, Screen shifter

SP820

LG Smart TV Upgrader with Web browsing, Smart, Wi-fi, Screen shifter

Print

All Spec

CONTENT TYPE

3D Media File

Yes

3D Application

Yes

3D On-line Content

Yes

AV FORMAT

Video Format

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, TS TP, WMV, 3GPP, FLV

Audio Format (Bitstream)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

DivX Subtitle

Yes

VIDEO FEATURES

NTSC/PAL Hz

50Hz

NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

Yes

Deep Colour (HDMI1.4)

Yes

xvYCC

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Digital Audio Output

Yes

NETWORK

Smart Share

Smart Share 2.0

DMP (DLNA)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in

Yes

Wired LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SMART TV

Premium Content

Yes

Web Browsing

Flash 10 support, HTML 5 support

LG Apps

Yes

REAR PANEL

Video Out - HDMI

Yes

Audio Out - Optical

Yes

Audio Out - HDMI

Yes

USB

2

Ethernet

Yes

POWER

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

DIMENSION

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

200 x 29 x 120

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 