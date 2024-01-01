We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
White
-
Door Rim
Silver
FEATURES
-
Intelligent Washing System
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Auto Balance
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-Cold Fill Only
Yes (Cold Only)
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
Yes
-
Circulation Rinse Sray
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
Display
1888 LED
-
Door Size (mm)
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
170°
-
Door Switch Type
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
A
-
Washing Performance
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
Wash:57, Spin:72, Dry:55
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
PROGRAMMES
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton Large
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Gentle Care
Yes
-
Stain Care
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care / Synthetic
Yes
-
Mix
Yes
-
Quick30
Yes
-
Sports Wear
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
Yes
SPECIAL OPTIONS
-
Beeper
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Intensive
Yes
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Steam Wash
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
No Spin
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
-
Time Dry (min)
Yes
-
Cupboard Dry
Yes
-
Eco Dry
Yes
-
Iron Dry
Yes
-
Lower Temp Dry
Yes
-
Energy Dry
Yes
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product (W x D x H)
600 x 560 x 850
-
Weight (Kg)
67
DISPLAY
-
Time Delay (hour)
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
Yes/Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DOWNLOAD CYCLE
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin (Default)
Yes
-
Deodorization
Yes
-
Jeans
Yes
-
Kids Wear
Yes
-
School Uniform
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
Yes
-
Rainy Season
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
Yes
-
Blanket
Yes
-
Single Garments
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
Yes
-
Colour Protection
Yes
-
Noise Minimize
Yes
-
Quick Wash + Dry
Yes
-
Dry 30
Yes
-
Dry 60
Yes
-
Turbo Dry
Yes
-
Shirt Dry
Yes
What people are saying
