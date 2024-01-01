Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

FH4U2TDH1N

8/5 KG Eco Hybrid™ Washer Dryer with True Steam™ technology and Smart ThinQ™ connectivity

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    White

  • Door Rim

    Silver

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Variable Spin Speed

    14001200/1000/800/400/No spin

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-Cold Fill Only

    Yes (Cold Only)

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Circulation Rinse Sray

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Display

    1888 LED

  • Door Size (mm)

    350mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    170°

  • Door Switch Type

    Auto Door

  • Inner Drum

    Embossing

  • Drum Lifter

    Wave Lifter

  • Load Detect

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

    A

  • Washing Performance

    A

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    Wash:57, Spin:72, Dry:55

  • Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

PROGRAMMES

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton Large

    Yes

  • Steam Refresh

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care / Synthetic

    Yes

  • Mix

    Yes

  • Quick30

    Yes

  • Sports Wear

    Yes

  • Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

    Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

  • Beeper

    Yes

  • Child-Lock

    Yes

  • Intensive

    Yes

  • Prewash

    Yes

  • Rinse+

    Yes

  • Steam Wash

    Yes

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • No Spin

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

  • Time Dry (min)

    Yes

  • Cupboard Dry

    Yes

  • Eco Dry

    Yes

  • Iron Dry

    Yes

  • Lower Temp Dry

    Yes

  • Energy Dry

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 560 x 850

  • Weight (Kg)

    67

DISPLAY

  • Time Delay (hour)

    3-19h

  • Running Time Indicator

    Yes

  • Start/Pause Indication

    Yes

  • Error Message Indication/Alarm

    Yes/Yes

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

  • Baby Wear

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin (Default)

    Yes

  • Deodorization

    Yes

  • Jeans

    Yes

  • Kids Wear

    Yes

  • School Uniform

    Yes

  • Swimming Wear

    Yes

  • Rainy Season

    Yes

  • Gym Clothes

    Yes

  • Blanket

    Yes

  • Single Garments

    Yes

  • Sweat Stain

    Yes

  • Colour Protection

    Yes

  • Noise Minimize

    Yes

  • Quick Wash + Dry

    Yes

  • Dry 30

    Yes

  • Dry 60

    Yes

  • Turbo Dry

    Yes

  • Shirt Dry

    Yes

