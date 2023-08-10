About Cookies on This Site

LG F4MT08W 8Kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – White

LG F4MT08W 8Kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – White

F4MT08W

LG F4MT08W 8Kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – White

DIMENSIONS

F4MT08W
Capacity
8kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 550 x 850
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Diagnosis

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

White(Glass)

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

8

Drum Volume (Litres)

58

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++ -30%

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

FEATURES

Model Type

Front loader

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1200/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Door Switch Type

Manual Door

Door Opening Angle

150º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Litre)

10,500 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

137 (kWh/Anual)

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash: 53, Spin: 74

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1200

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Normal

Yes

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial+ Touch Key

Display Type

LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

Yes

Time Delay (Hour)

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASHER ONLY (PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

F4MT08W

60 °C cotton (Full Load)

0.78

60 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.64

40 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.48

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53%

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

312

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

259

Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

254

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Standard Washing Program

Cotton+ 60℃/40℃

