About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FCV309WNE

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with small actions we take.

Find out more to make our clothes last longer and create a

better tomorrow with LG.

Care For What You Wear Learn More

What's to Love About LG Washers?

This is an image that summarizes the main features of the product into two categories.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise1

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
Increased the Dial Size1

Dial

Increased the Dial Size

Hygienic & Durable Lifters1

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

A More Visible Display1

Display

A More Visible Display

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9.0

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1366

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Round Door (No Cover)

Body Color

White

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

3-19 hours

Display Type

Dial + Touch LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam detection system

No

LoadSense

No

Steam

Yes

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene

No

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

Yes

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ColdWash

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 850 x 565

Weight (kg)

66.0

Weight include packing (kg)

70.0

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

620

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

228

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.977

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.48

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.175

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1366

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.42

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.42

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

51

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

214

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

167

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

137

Wash Capacity (kg)

9.0

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53.0

Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

48.5

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091766236

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FCV309WNE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FCV309WNE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FCV309WNE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FCV309WNE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

FCV309WNE

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet