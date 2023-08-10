About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Machine

Specs

Reviews

Support

8kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Machine

FH4G6TDN2

8kg 6 Motion Direct Drive Washing Machine

Print

All Spec

TYPE

Type

Freestanding

Platform

550

WD / WO

Washer Only

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

6 Motion

Yes

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++ -30%

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door

Chrome

Display Background Colour

Black

BASIC

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

8

Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

0

Spin Speed

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature (℃)

Cold/20/30/40/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)br

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Door Switch Type

Bimetal

Door Openning Angle (º)

180

Drum Volume (Liters)

58

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

CONTROL

Program selector

Dial + Touch

Figure indicator (Remain time, temp, RPM)

18:88

Delay timer

3-19 hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes (Start button Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASH PROGRAM

Cycle No

13

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Sports Wear

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Intensive 60

Yes

Quick 30

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes

Crease Care

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Intensive

Yes

Rinse++ Hold

Yes

WASHER ONLYBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH4G6TDN2

Wash Capacity (KG)

8

Energy Efficiency Class

A+++

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

137

60 °C cotton (Full Load)

0.70

60 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.52

40 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.42

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.45

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.45

Water Consumption per Year (ℓ)

10,500

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1400

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44%

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

312

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

259

Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

254

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Noise Level (Wash)

52

Noise Level (Spin)

75

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Large 60℃/40℃

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 