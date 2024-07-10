Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Highlights
A video opens with a couple doing yoga. The scene changes to a man cooking and then a character running through the wilderness in an RPG game. The scene pans out to show all these things happening on a wall-mounted LG TV in a cozy living space.

Let playtime begin

Experience life's essentials on LG TV. From education to shopping, gaming, and fitness, it's as easy as changing the channel.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

Two TV screens are side-by-side. One shows the Boosteroid home screen and one shows the GeForce NOW home screen.

Global Cloud Gaming

Press play for worlds of games

What gamers need, all in one place. From shortcuts to your favourite games to Cloud Gaming services like GeForce NOW and Boosteriod, input device control, and so much more, with easy access from the game screen.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

**Separate subscriptions and related entities are required for GeForce NOW and Boosteriod. 

***A gamepad connection may be required.

Exclusive game titles of 'Sonic Colors: Ultimate' and 'Play SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated' from Luna, 'HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED' and 'BIOMUTANT' from Blacknut, 'Pizza Possum' and 'Kao the Kangaroo' from Utomik cloud gaming platforms are shown.

Further Cloud Gaming

Unlock even more gameworlds

Find a colossal collection of game titles and platforms straight from your TV.

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

**Separate subscriptions and related entities may be required. 

***A gamepad connection may be required.

A woman is in a lunge position on a yoga mat in front of an LG TV. The TV shifts through videos of Exercite, Xponential, Alo Moves, FLEXIT, Insight Timer and Maxpro.

Fitness

Your own fitness instructor

Whether you prefer yoga or even meditation, find fun and effective workouts on the LG TV Fitness Space.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscriptions and related entities may be required. 

Learning

Knowledge at your fingertips

A little boy watches Pinkfong on a wall-mounted LG TV in a living space with kids' toys.

Pinkfong

Sing, play, and learn with Baby Shark and family on the fun education platform Pinkfong.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscriptions and related entities are required for Pinkfong and ABC mouse. 

A little boy sits on the floor and watches educational content on ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

With over 10,000 Learning Activities for kids ages 2–8, ABCmouse helps spark a lifelong love of learning.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

***Separate subscriptions and related entities are required for Pinkfong and ABC mouse. 

A couple looks at the home shopping channels on a large wall-mounted LG TV in a modern living space.

Commerce

A new way to shop at home

ShopTime, the exclusive shopping app for LG TVs, gives you access to top deals, live streams, and a plethora of channels all in one place. 

*Screen images simulated.

**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.

