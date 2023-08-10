We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Studio Wearable Personal Speaker
All Spec
-
Bluetooth Ver.
-
4.2
-
Receiver
-
Metal layer
-
Speaker
-
4
-
Number of Microphone
-
2
-
Mic Type
-
MEMS
-
Number of LED (Colour)
-
3 (Red, Blue, Green)
-
Size (W x L x T mm)
-
194 x 175 x 18.6
-
Weight(g)
-
125
-
Port type
-
Micro USB
-
Number of Buttons
-
4 (1 x Wheel Button)
-
Power Button
-
Slide switch
-
Wire Management
-
Pull Type
-
Other
-
Extenral SPK on/off
-
Colour
-
Silver
-
Battery
-
2 x 445mAh
-
Standby Time
-
Up to 1480 hrs
-
Talk Time
-
Up to 40 hrs
-
Music Play Time
-
Up to 34 hrs
-
Charging Time
-
Less than 2 hrs
-
Talk Time(External SPK)
-
Up to 14 hrs
-
Music Play(External SPK)
-
Up to 3 hrs
-
Profile
-
HFP1.6,HSP,A2DP,AVRCP
-
Equalizer settings
-
Yes (Bass , Normal, Treble)
-
HD Voice
-
Yes VoLTE(HFP1.6)
-
Sound solution
-
Up-bitting(32bit/earphone)
Up-bitting(24bit/speaker)
-
Advanced Multipoint (2HFP x 2A2DP)
-
Yes
-
Vibrate On/Off
-
Yes
-
Microphone Mute
-
Yes
-
Vibrating Call Alert
-
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
-
Yes
-
Auto Reconnect
-
Yes
-
Battery Status Alert
-
Yes
-
Battery Level Notfication
-
Yes
-
Charging complete LED
-
BLUE Solid
-
Call
-
Yes
-
Tone & Talk
-
Yes
-
Voice Memo
-
Yes
-
Tone VP Change
-
Yes
-
reddot
-
2017 Reddot Design Award
-
Co-branding
-
DTS
