4K UHD TV with Pro:Centric

55UM662H4LC

4K UHD TV with Pro:Centric

(4)
  • LG 4K UHD TV with Pro:Centric, 55UM662H4LC
LG 4K UHD TV with Pro:Centric, 55UM662H4LC
LG 4K UHD TV with Pro:Centric, 55UM662H4LC

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • TV Casting
  • Netflix
  • Slim Design
  • Game Optimizer
More
A TV on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

4K UHD Hospitality TV with
Pro:Centric Solutions

* 55 inch
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solutions. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; Mobile Application Creator lets you simplify the process of setting up concierge services on mobile devices for guests. This feature ensures that guest requests are met with prompt responses.

A hotel guest is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

Works with AirPlay*

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

*This function requires the TV and device to be connected to the same wifi network

A hotel guest is using OTT services by pairing their smartphone with the in-room TV through QR code login.

TV Casting : AirServer

Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort with the LG Hospitality TV featuring built-in AirServer. Guests can connect their personal devices and enjoy their favourite OTT* shows on a big screen TV.  The AirServer  function require both the TV and the device to be connected in the same local network.

* Membership required.

*Membership of applicable streaming content services will be requried.

The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM662H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

* Netflix membership required.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customised interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

The UM660H / UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM660H / UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guests.

* In case of 43”, 50” TV (55” : 57.5 mm, 65” : 57.7 mm)

The UM660H / UM662H has conformal coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can't avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

Game Optimiser

LG Game Optimiser will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

 

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

