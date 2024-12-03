About Cookies on This Site

55" UHD TV Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

55" UHD TV Signage

55UR640S0TD

55" UHD TV Signage

(6)
front view

UHD TV Signage

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With resolution roughly 4 times higher than FHD, colour and detail of content is vivid and realistic. IPS screen technology provides wide viewing angles and clear display of content.
UR640 series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Improved Design with Slim Depth

This series of UHD TV's provides a slim depth to save space and enable easy installation.
A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG UR640S series TV's include webOS 6.0 (SoC*) and web engine for a smooth operation and task execution. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience by utilizing an intuitive Graphical User Interface (GUI).

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Set the playlist and the time scheduling with a remote controller easily using display embedded content management function. Group management is supervised in Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Embedded Content & Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you edit and play content, schedule playlists and groups and control signage via remote control, without the use of separate PC or software. This makes content management easy and user-friendly.

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated management program supporting the creation and management of digital media and content deployment and optimized for LG signage. With its simple and intuitive menus and layout options, it enhances efficiency for content creation, editing, scheduling and distribution to improve the user experience. It supports multiple displays and accounts, and is able to be linked to external databases.

Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Quick & Easy Signage Control with LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control is control software that can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume and scheduling can be remotely adjusted and firmware updates are supported.

* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
SuperSign control is not compatible with all signage models.

It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be 'On' only when there is a HDMI signal present to help manage power more efficiently.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

Real-Time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.

Wireless Access Point

UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UR640S series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

Compatible with Video Conference System

Compatible with Video Conference System

For effective visual meeting, the UR640S series supports its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)

Easy Menu Setup for Industries

UR640S series products increase user convenience by organizing frequently used menus*  into different industry types.

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for "Corporate / Government / Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"

* Pre-set support : consists of : Corporate - Government - Retail - Meeting Room

Real-Time LG 'ConnectedCare' Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service. A cloud based service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in the client location for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the ongoing operation of appliances.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Smart TV Signage

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Colour

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    55

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 6.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • Vertical Setup

    YES

  • Fail Over

    YES

  • Play Via URL

    YES

  • NTP Server Setting

    YES

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YES

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YES

  • Time scheduler

    YES

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    YES

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    YES

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    YES

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

  • Control / Control Plus

    YES

  • CMS(Premium)

    YES

  • Simple Editor

    YES

  • LG Connected Care

    YES

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (Phone jack)

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 772 x 232 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    14.2 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    14.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    166.3W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    140.1W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Straight Type)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

