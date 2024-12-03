75" UHD TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD TV Signage
Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS
Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.
* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.
* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
SuperSign control is not compatible with all signage models.
The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.
Real-Time Promotion
With Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point
UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
Easy Menu Setup for Industries
Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for "Corporate / Government / Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"
* Pre-set support : consists of : Corporate - Government - Retail - Meeting Room
Real-Time LG ‘ConnectedCare’ Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Smart TV Signage
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Colour
Ashed Blue
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
75
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
330 nit
VIDEO
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YES
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 6.0
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Mood Display
YES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
YES (HDMI2)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Port Block
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
Vertical Setup
YES
-
Fail Over
YES
-
Play Via URL
YES
-
NTP Server Setting
YES
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YES
-
Time scheduler
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
YES
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
YES
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY
-
Control / Control Plus
YES
-
CMS(Premium)
YES
-
Simple Editor
YES
-
LG Connected Care
YES
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (Phone jack)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
400 x 400 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
1678 x 1027 x 362 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1880 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
32.1 kg
-
Weight without Stand
31.4 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
41.5 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
228W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
202W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-con
-
Power Cable
N/A (Attached)