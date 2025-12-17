43UA841C0SA

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4K UHD Smart TV
A TV is installed on a stand close to the wall in the hotel room, and the screen is bright and clear.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
4K UHD, Vibrant Viewing in Ultra High Resolution
LG UA841C UHD TVs surpass your expectations every time. Experience lifelike picture quality and vivid colours with four times more pixel accuracy than Full HD. LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality and 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness, and clarity. Vibrant colours and brightness take the screen resolution to new heights. Jump into elevated image quality with sharper contrast by HDR10 Pro*.
The scenery displayed on the TV screen is vividly rendered, appearing as if it were real.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardised picture quality of standard ‘HDR10’.
Get Total Connectivity from Your TV
Cast your apps directly onto your LG UA841C TV. See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG commercial TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built-in.
A hotel guest is casting content from a smartphone to the in-room TV using wireless casting technologies such as AirPlay and Google Cast.
Easily Accessible to Netflix Application
Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UA841C with Pro:Centric solution. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.
The hotel content including the Netflix App is shown on TV in the hotel room.
*Netflix membership required.
Slim Depth for a Sleek Look
With a slim design, the LG UA841C series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guests.
The UA7841C is seamlessly installed in the hotel room, and a side view is shown to highlight its slim design.
*In case of 65” ~ 43” display
Key Feature
- Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
- Google Cast
- AirPlay
- Netflix