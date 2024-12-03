49" 500 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customisation, Failover, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/PBP (4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, Detachable Logo
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ./Max.
105W/150W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
74W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)