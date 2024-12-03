65" 500 nits UHD Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65” (164 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
500 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 ° x 178 °
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio,USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver,Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,458.6 x 848.9 x 40.1 mm
-
Weight (Head)
26 kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1,561 x 971 x 190 mm
-
Packed Weight
32.5 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
-
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
134W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
90W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Premium
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2 ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand ( ST- 651T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AMB330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HD Base T (EB-B100)