Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL InverterVoice 30.000, Quente/Frio, 220V

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL InverterVoice 30.000, Quente/Frio, 220V

S4-W30L43FA

Ar Condicionado Split LG DUAL InverterVoice 30.000, Quente/Frio, 220V

Front
Members Day LG

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
ThinQ

LG ThinQ

OK-Google

Comando de voz com Google Assistente

EnergySaving.jpg

Energy Saving

Dual_inverter_compressor

Dual Inverter Compressor

10_Year_Warranty

10 anos de garantia

GoldFin

Gold Fin™

Micro_Dust_Filter

Micro Dust Filter

Comfort_Sleep

Comfort Sleep

1-banner-catag-lg-instala-1600-600-v2-d
saiba mais
lg-thinq
comandos-de-google-assistent
alexa
lg-dual-inverter-voice
google-assistent
conectando-alexa
compressor

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).

**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

 

economia-pra-voce
bloco-10
refrigeraca
super-silencioso
1-imagem-feature-sempre-limpo-d
lg-dual-inverter

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Linear Inverter (somente nas peças).

**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia . Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

 

seguranca-contra-alta-voltagem
instalacao-facil
opcoes
economia-de-energia

Resumo

Imprimir
PESO DA UNIDADE EXTERNA (KG)
6.000/28.000/32.000
DIMENSÕES DA UNIDADE EXTERNA_LXAXP (MM)
1060 x 360 x 265
COR (CORPO)
950 x 832 x 330
THINQ (WI-FI)
Sim

Todas as especificações

PRATICIDADE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Sim

CONJUNTO

  • Ciclo

    Q/F

  • Capacidade de Refrigeração (Mín/Nominal/Máx) [BTU/h]

    6.035/32.000/38.000

  • Capacidade de Aquecimento (Mín/Nominal/Máx) [BTU/h]

    5.000/28.000/30.000

  • Desumidificação [l/h]

    3.0

  • Alimentação elétrica [V/Hz/ph]

    220/60/1

  • Potência (refrigeração) [W]

    2.530

  • Potência (Aquecimento) [W]

    2.160

  • Corrente (refrigeração) [A]

    11.7

  • Corrente (Aquecimento) [A]

    10

  • Consumo Mensal* [kWh/Mês]

    Consumo Anual* [kWh/ Ano]: 1.043,7

  • CCE [W/W]

    3.24

  • Classificação Energética

    A

  • Gás Refrigerante

    R-410A

  • Conexões Ø

    5/8" – 3/8"

  • Comprimento / desnivel max. [m]

    7,5/ 25

  • Controle remoto sem fio

    Sim

  • Conexão Remota Via WiFi

    Sim

  • Modo SLEEP (Até 7 horas)

    Sim

  • TIMER (Até 24 horas)

    Sim

  • Função ENERGY SAVING

    Sim

  • JET MODE (Resfriamento Rápido)

    Sim

  • Garantia do Produto

    12 meses

  • Área do ambiente** [m²]

    Até 50

UNIDADE INTERNA

  • Código de Barras

    8806091082305

  • Acabamento

    Branco

  • Display Iluminado (Temp/Consumo/Alarmes)

    Sim

  • Filtro HAF 3M

    Sim

  • Modo AUTO CLEAN

    Sim

  • Abertura da Aleta

    de cima para baixo

  • Deflexão de Ar Acima e Abaixo

    Automático

  • Deflexão de Ar Direita e Esquerda

    Automático

  • Vazão de Ar nominal [m³/min]

    14/ 17

  • Nivel de ruido [dB(A)]

    49/ 44/ 40/ 30

  • Dimensões produto (LxAxP) [mm]

    1060 x 360 x 265

  • Dimensões embalagem (LxAxP) [mm]

    1140 x 455 x 360

  • Peso líquido / bruto [kg]

    17,5/ 20,2

UNIDADE EXTERNA

  • Código de Barras

    8806091082312

  • Serpentina de Cobre com tratamento Gold Fin

    Sim

  • Vazão de ar nominal [m³/min]

    71

  • Nível de ruído [dB(A)]

    58/ 59

  • Faixa de Temp. (Refrigeração) [°C]

    18~32

  • Faixa de Temp. (Aquecimento) [°C]

    16 ~ 30

  • Dimensões produto (LxAxP)*** [mm]

    950 x 832 x 330

  • Dimensões embalagem (LxAxP) [mm]

    1120 x 918 x 446

  • Peso líquido / bruto [kg]

    67,1 x 72,7

  • Proteção Anticorrosão

    Sim

  • Garantia do Compressor

    10 anos

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato