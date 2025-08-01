Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Geladeira LG Frost Free Inverter 395L Duplex Cor Branca

GN-B392PQWB
Vista Frontal
Vista Frontal Aberta com Alimentos
Vista Frontal Aberta
Vista da prateleira deslizante
Vista da Gaveta com Frutas
Vista do botão de controle de temperatura
Vista da Gaveta
Vista do Freezer
Vista do Puxador
Vista por Perpectiva Esquerda
Principais recursos

  • Alta eficiência de energia A+++
  • Compressor Smart Inverter
  • Frost Free
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Gavetas para frutas e vegetais
Mais
Nova Geladeira Duplex LG


Nova Geladeira
Duplex LG

O toque de frescor que faltava: sofisticação e economia na

sua cozinha, agora na cor branca. 

Economia de energia com
classificação energética A+++

Mais desempenho e menos consumo energético, com até 52% de economia de energia.

Economia de Energia com Classificação Energética A+++

Compressor Smart Inverter

Compressor Smart Inverter

Compressor Smart Inverter

Mais economia de energia, silêncio e durabilidade

com 10 anos de garantia no motor. 

*10 anos de garantia no Compressor Smart Inverter (somente nas peças).

**A LG fornece reparo gratuito para produtos dentro do período de garantia, com defeitos de fabricação, através de Assistências Técnicas Autorizadas. A garantia de 10 anos se aplica somente a certos componentes, como motores ou compressores e não inclui o valor da mão de obra. Para entender algumas situações em que a garantia LG é concedida, consulte a Política de garantia em https://www.lg.com/br/suporte/garantia. Para outros produtos, consulte o manual do produto ou entre em contato com o SAC da LG. Cada produto LG possui diferentes condições. Para informações adicionais, consulte o manual do produto.

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling

Linear Cooling™

Mantém a temperatura estável, reduzindo variações e preservando os alimentos frescos por mais tempo. 

O controle de temperatura preciso foi testado pela TÜV Rheinland usando o método de teste interno da LG para medir a flutuação média de pico a pico da temperatura no compartimento de alimentos frescos sem carga e com ajuste de temperatura normal. O resultado pode variar no uso real. 

Multi Air Flow™

Multi Air Flow™

Multi Air Flow™

Temperatura uniforme e mais flexibilidade para guardar seus alimentos. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. 

Gaveta Fresh Zone

Gaveta Fresh Zone

Gaveta Fresh Zone

Armazene suas frutas e legumes em um espaço conveniente,

mantendo a umidade e a conservação dos seus

alimentos por muito mais tempo. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. 

Design Premium

Design Premium

Design Premium

O novo design completa seu estilo e entrega sofisticação para seu ambiente. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas. 

Prateleiras de Vidro Temperado

Prateleiras de Vidro Temperado

Prateleiras de Vidro Temperado

Mais resistência e segurança para suportar todos alimentos, com elegância

e durabilidade que fazem toda diferença na sua cozinha. 

*Imagens meramente ilustrativas e podem diferir do produto real

Mais Espaço Para Guardar
Tudo o que Você Precisa

Com 395 litros de capacidade, você tem espaço de sobra para guardar todos os seus alimentos e armazenar tudo com praticidade no seu refrigerador. 

Mais Espaço Para Guardar Tudo o que Você Precisa

*Imagem meramente ilustrativas.

Resumo

Imprimir

DIMENSÕES

GN-B392PQWB

Especificação chave

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Super Branco

Todas as especificações

ESPECIFICAÇÕES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de produto

    Duplex

  • Classificação energética

    A+++

CAPACIDADE

  • Capacidade do Freezer (L)

    84

  • Capacidade do Refrigerador (L)

    305

CONTROLE E DISPLAY

  • Express Freeze

    Não

DIMENSÕES E PESO

  • Peso da embalagem (kg)

    76

  • Peso do produto (kg)

    66

  • Dimensões do produto (L x A x P, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

RECURSOS

  • Door Cooling+

    Não

  • Door-in-Door

    Não

  • Cleaning Time

    Não

SISTEMA DE GELO E ÁGUA

  • Máquina de gelo manual

    Bandeja de gelo normal

  • Dispenser de água

    Não

  • Máquina de gelo automática

    Não

  • Produção diária de gelo (lb.)

    Não disponível

  • Capacidade do armazenamento de gelo (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL E ACABAMENTO

  • Porta (Material)

    PCM

  • Acabamento (porta)

    Super Branco

  • Tipo de puxador

    Puxador Horizontal

DESEMPENHO

  • Tipo de Compressor

    Compressor Smart Inverter

COMPARTIMENTO DO REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    4

  • Luz do refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Não

  • Gaveta de vegetais

    Sim (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Não

TECNOLOGIA INTELIGENTE

  • Diagnóstico Inteligente

    Não

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Não

COMPARTIMENTO DO FREEZER

  • Cesto de porta transparente

    2

  • Prateleira de vidro temperado

    1

