O vídeo mostra um hóspede em uma pousada hanok assistindo a um filme, ouvindo música e aproveitando o café da manhã com os eletrodomésticos da LG.

Histórias com LG I Junho

Uma Fuga Harmoniosa
em um Hanok

 

Acompanhe um dia especial entre um casal que administra uma pousada
e a viajante que encontra seu caminho até esse lugar.

Ofertas Exclusivas de Junho

04/06/2025 ~ 02/07/2025

Aproveite até 10% de desconto em cupons ao explorar a história de Seung e Hyuk. Não perca esta oferta especial!

10%

de desconto

Código do cupom

HISTORIASJUN

Uma vista de uma pousada em hanok.

No final de um beco tranquilo em Seul, encontra-se uma pequena casa tradicional coreana, um hanok, onde um casal administra uma pousada. Enquanto os destinos mais calmos pela cidade são conhecidos por oferecerem passeios diurnos tranquilos e escapadas de fim de semana, este querido lugar possui suas próprias joias escondidas, proporcionando um refúgio da agitação da cidade. Nossos anfitriões sempre varrem o chão e preparam chá dez minutos antes da chegada dos hóspedes, para lhes oferecer uma recepção calorosa em um desses refúgios.

"Tentamos preservar a beleza histórica do hanok enquanto garantimos que os hóspedes não sintam os incômodos de se hospedar em um prédio antigo. Nosso foco é equilibrar tradição e conforto."

Hoje, convidamos você a explorar o mundo do hanok de Seung e Hyuk e o tempo especial que eles compartilharam com um dos muitos visitantes que buscaram as encantadoras maravilhas deste espaço.

Conheça os Anfitriões

 

"Olá! Somos Seung e Hyuk, e estamos administrando nossa pousada hanok há dois anos."

"Eu cresci visitando o hanok da minha avó, então sempre tive uma afeição nostálgica pelas casas tradicionais coreanas. Quando encontramos este lugar, sabíamos que ele tinha que ser nosso. Mais do que apenas oferecer um lugar para ficar, esperamos que este espaço permita que nossos hóspedes vivenciem a beleza e o charme atemporal da Coreia."

Die Gastgeber stehen vor dem Hanok-Gästehaus.

Uma recepção calorosa que preenche o silêncio.

 

A hóspede de hoje é uma viajante solo dos Estados Unidos em busca de uma pausa tranquila na cidade.

"Quando os hóspedes chegam, queremos que sintam a calma serena da natureza e a passagem lenta e pacífica do tempo. Frequentemente colocamos versões de músicas K-pop com instrumentos tradicionais na TV e soundbar da sala de estar para ajudar nossos hóspedes a entrarem no clima."

Na sala de estar, a tecnologia do dia a dia se integra naturalmente à atmosfera deste espaço tradicional, enquanto a música suave sai da tela e das caixas de som, ecoando pelas vigas expostas.

Uma hóspede está sentada em frente a uma TV LG OLED lendo um livro.

Uma Experiência de Cinema Especial

 

À medida que o sol se põe e o crepúsculo cai sobre o quintal, a iluminação suave e o som do vento além do muro transformam a varanda de madeira em um cinema aconchegante. 

"Um dos destaques desta casa é o pátio íntimo. Quando o tempo está bom, fazemos sessões especiais de cinema ao ar livre para nossos hóspedes. É um momento que realmente captura a essência do hanok."

"Senti como se estivesse assistindo a esse filme pela primeira vez, mesmo já tendo visto antes. Talvez seja por estar em um lugar tão único."  — Hóspede

Uma hóspede assiste a um filme projetado em uma tela com o CineBeam.

Café da Manhã com um Toque de Serenidade

 

"Pela manhã, preparamos um café da manhã simples e leve para nossos hóspedes apreciarem. Geralmente servimos smoothies de frutas e vegetais e iogurte, além de disponibilizarmos uma panela e instruções para que os hóspedes possam experimentar fazer nurungji sozinhos. É uma forma suave de começar o dia com um sabor de casa."

Nossos anfitriões preparam uma refeição simples com ingredientes frescos armazenados na geladeira LG. A hóspede de hoje saboreia seu café da manhã em um quarto onde pode apreciar a vista através das amplas janelas do hanok. Aqui, o café da manhã é mais do que uma refeição para o corpo — é um momento que também nutre a alma.

Um anfitrião está servindo o café da manhã para uma hóspede.
Mais momentos especiais na cozinha te esperam.

Veja no nosso espaço criativo para amantes da gastronomia

Entre e descubra!
Uma despedida calorosa de uma estadia especial.

 

Em breve, é hora da nossa convidada partir.

A playlist que a recebeu, o filme que ela assistiu no pátio do hanok, e o café da manhã simples, mas cheio de significado — enquanto nossa hóspede percorre o hanok pela última vez, seus passos são silenciosos, abafados pelas memórias da viagem solo que, ao final, parecia quase como umas férias em família.

O anfitrião abraça a hóspede enquanto se despedem.
Um olhar ao redor da pousada em hanok.

Suas línguas são diferentes, mas um respeito universalmente compreendido está nos últimos olhares trocados com os anfitriões.

 

É hora de nossa hóspede seguir sua jornada pelo mundo e do casal se preparar para receber o próximo visitante.

*O produto exibido no vídeo pode ser diferente do que está atualmente em promoção.

Escolhas do casal da Yuil Hanok

LinearCooling

Mantém ingredientes sazonais, como frutas e vegetais, sempre frescos.

Leve e portátil

Mobilidade e praticidade sem esforço para todas as suas necessidades de entretenimento.

WOW Synergy

Imagens realistas e som harmonioso para experiências imersivas dignas de cinema.

