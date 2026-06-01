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Produtos Premium LG

Produtos Premium LG

Comprar direto da LG
faz toda a diferença

Entrega rápida, instalação profissional e atendimento dedicado para

você aproveitar cada detalhe da sua nova LG.

Por que comprar direto da LG?

Premium Delivery
Instalação Gratuita
Instalaçção garantida
Atendimento Premium

Nossos programas para você

LG Premium Delivery
LG Premium Delivery

Entrega em até 48h* e acompanhamento exclusivo do seu pedido.

Review+
LG Premium Installation

Instalação gratuita em produtos participantes, com técnicos certificados LG.

LG Instala Plus
LG Instala Plus

Instalação oficial para produtos que não participam das campanhas.

Perguntas Frequentes

P.

Por que comprar direto da LG em vez de outras lojas?

R.

Comprar direto da LG garante benefícios exclusivos que não estão disponíveis em outros canais: entrega premium, instalação gratuita em produtos elegíveis e atendimento prioritário do início ao fim da compra. Você também tem acesso a condições especiais de campanha direto do fabricante, sem intermediários.

P.

O que está incluído no LG Premium Delivery?

R.

O LG Premium Delivery oferece uma entrega diferenciada, com agendamento facilitado e cuidado extra no transporte de produtos maiores, como TVs e refrigeradores. O serviço acompanha o produto do centro de distribuição até a sua casa, reduzindo o risco de avarias no transporte.

P.

Quais produtos têm direito à instalação gratuita e até quando a promoção vale?

R.

A Instalação Gratuita, parte do programa LG Premium Installation, cobre uma seleção de eletrodomésticos e eletrônicos elegíveis na compra direto da LG. A promoção é válida e a elegibilidade varia por categoria de produto, então confira as condições na página do item antes de finalizar a compra.

P.

O que diferencia o Atendimento Premium do suporte comum?

R.

O Atendimento Premium prioriza o seu contato em toda a jornada de compra, desde dúvidas antes do pedido até suporte pós-venda. A ideia é resolver questões mais rápido, com um canal dedicado a quem compra direto pelo site da LG.

P.

O que é o LG Instale Plus e quando ele se aplica?

R.

O LG Instale Plus é o serviço de instalação especializada para produtos que exigem configuração técnica, como ar-condicionado e algumas linhas de eletrodomésticos embutidos. Uma equipe técnica LG faz a instalação completa, garantindo que o produto funcione corretamente desde o primeiro uso.