Uma vista de tirar o fôlego.

TV LG QNED MiniLED montada numa parede cinza. A tela mostra um close de folhas de plantas em diferentes tons de verde, azul e vermelho.

Aumente a imersão e eleve seu espaço com uma TV que fica belíssima ligada ou desligada.

Design fino para um acabamento elegante.

A LG QNED Mini-LED foi concebida para ser deslumbrante. Otimizada com design fino, até nossa maior TV de tela ultragrande com 86 polegadas fica praticamente rente à parede para realçar artisticamente o interior da sua casa.

Duas imagens de uma grande TV de tela plana montada na parede de interiores modernos. As telas mostram cenas da natureza.

*Dependendo do ambiente de instalação, pode haver um pequeno espaço entre a TV e a parede.

Fabricada com primor desde os elementos internos.

*O produto real pode ser diferente.

*Alto-falantes vendidos separadamente.

Cinematográfica em todos os sentidos.

A tela de cinema da LG QNED Mini-LED é projetada para imersão absoluta. O painel ultragrande com moldura reduzida maximiza o conteúdo para criar uma experiência de visualização fascinante.

Uma grande TV de tela plana instalada na parede, defronte a uma janela panorâmica. Na frente da TV, uma pequena planta adorna a mesa de centro.

Encontrou a TV perfeita?

Dê um upgrade na sua rotina de estudos com a TV LG QNED Mini-LED.

Três imagens da TV LG QNED MiniLED sendo usada em diferentes situações. De cima para baixo: numa sessão de estudo on-line, numa reunião virtual e numa festa em casa.

Melhore seu fluxo de trabalho com a TV LG QNED Mini-LED.

Divirta-se em grande estilo com a TV LG QNED Mini-LED.

