Jogos na QNED. Repletos de vantagens.

Imagem em close de um personagem de jogo de ficção científica usando um capacete com características circulares.

Suba o nível da sua estação de jogos e obtenha vantagem sobre os adversários com a LG QNED Mini-LED.

Levando as TVs LCD mais longe do que nunca.

A LG QNED Mini-LED combina os Mini-LEDs com as tecnologias Quantum Dot e NanoCell em uma tela avançada e inovadora. Essa fusão decisiva de tecnologias oferece uma imagem de qualidade incrivelmente alta, com pretos mais profundos e cores mais vibrantes, deixando a experiência toda muito mais imersiva.

Tamanho extremo para maximizar a imersão.

Experimente um nível espetacular de realismo ao jogar na LG QNED Mini-LED. A tela ultragrande oferece imersão extrema, permitindo que você mergulhe de verdade no jogo.

Vista traseira de um homem segurando um controle de jogo na frente de uma TV de tela grande montada na parede. A tela mostra a cabine de um avião voando sobre a água durante uma batalha aérea.

Otimizador de jogos

 

Todas as configurações de jogos em um só lugar.

O otimizador de jogos fornece configurações otimizadas para vários gêneros de jogo, incluindo FPS, RPG e RTS. Você pode acessar tudo em um só lugar para ter maior controle sobre as configurações de imagem e som. E também pode alternar entre as tecnologias VRR e AMD FreeSync™. Esse controle adicional garante que todos os seus jogos fiquem nítidos e fluidos, com menos atraso, intermitência e quebras de imagem.

 

VEJA COMO É PRÁTICO

*A disponibilidade das atualizações de software pode variar dependendo do modelo e da região.

Painel de jogos

Acesse as configurações durante o jogo rapidamente.

O novo painel de jogos é um menu simplificado que permite que você verifique ou ajuste rapidamente algumas configurações de otimização durante o jogo. Enquanto o painel está aberto, você pode voltar ao otimizador para acessar mais configurações ou alterar a cor do visor de jogo.

*O serviço estará disponível a partir da segunda metade do ano.

Encontrou a TV perfeita?

AMD FreeSync Premium

Não seja vítima dos travamentos.

A LG QNED Mini-LED suporta AMD FreeSync Premium para fornecer taxas de atualização variáveis durante o jogo. Isso reduz significativamente os rasgos e tremidas, deixando a jogabilidade muito mais limpa e suave, mesmo numa tela ultragrande.

Duas telas de TV lado a lado mostrando um jogo de tiro. A esquerda mostra o FreeSync desligado, e a direita, o FreeSync ligado.

*O AMD FreeSync Premium está presente apenas no modelo QNED90.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Jogos Melhorados

Acompanhe o ritmo de cada jogo.

LG QNED Mini LED é compatível com Dolby Vision® HDR em 4K a 120 Hz, proporcionando uma jogabilidade incrivelmente rápida e envolvente que leva sua experiência a outro nível. Além disso, VRR, ALLM e eARC atendem às especificações HDMI 2.1 mais recentes para reduzir o desfoque de movimento e a duplicação, proporcionando gráficos sincronizados e suaves em alta resolução.

Marca dos jogos 4K em até 120 fps<br> Marca da taxa de atualização variável<br> Marca do Modo Automático de Baixa Latência<br> Marca do Canal de Retorno de Áudio Melhorado

Uma rua iluminada em rosa com uma engenhoca robótica futurística. Sobre a imagem, há um console de jogos. Abaixo, duas vistas aproximadas da engenhoca robótica: a da esquerda está desfocada para mostrar o VRR desligado, e a da direita está nítida para mostrar a imagem com VRR.

*A data de lançamento das atualizações de firmware do Dolby Vision® HDR em 4K a 120 Hz para videogames varia conforme o modelo.

*O 4K a 120 Hz só é suportado nos modelos QNED99, QNED95 e QNED90 da QNED Mini-LED.

*O VRR só é suportado no modelo QNED90.

Encontrou a TV perfeita?

HGiG

Atualize sua experiência com HDR.

Como membro do HGiG, a LG trabalha com alguns dos maiores desenvolvedores e empresas de jogos para garantir a melhor experiência HDR na LG QNED Mini-LED. Isso significa que você pode desfrutar dos jogos HDR mais recentes com o máximo de realismo e imersão.

Uma imagem animada, na qual há uma casinha e uma árvore em uma pequena ilha no meio de um lago cercado por árvores altas e nuas, com o texto &quot;Com HGIG&quot; no canto superior direito, tem mais brilho e qualidade em comparação com a imagem sem HGiG.

*O HGiG é um grupo voluntário de empresas dos segmentos de jogos e telas de TV que se reúne para especificar e disponibilizar diretrizes para melhorar as experiências de jogo dos consumidores em HDR.

*Imagens ilustrativas para melhorar a compreensão do recurso.

Parcerias com líderes do setor

Aliados para jogar.

Com tecnologia de ponta e parcerias com os gigantes Xbox, Google Stadia e Twitch, a LG QNED Mini-LED oferece todos os elementos essenciais para uma incrível experiência de jogo, quer você esteja jogando ou transmitindo.

*As parcerias suportadas podem diferir por país.

