LG xboom by will.i.am

 

Sua escolha inteligente com som AI

Garanta a sua no pré-lançamento com

20% de desconto!

Cadastre-se e ganhe um cupom de 20% de desconto

Nova experiência Sonora

Experiência sonora única criada por will.i.am

Todos os efeitos sonoros que acompanham a operação do novo xboom – ligar/desligar, conectar via Bluetooth, ajustar o volume e muito mais – foram desenvolvidos exclusivamente por will.i.am. Experimente a extraordinária experiência sonora, criada com precisão por quem entende.

will.i.am está trabalhando no estúdio olhando para uma tela posicionada abaixo de um microfone.

Introduzindo a linha xboom by will.i.am

Portátil e adaptável, pegue e leve para onde desejar

Sua caixa de som ideal para aventuras ao ar livre.

Som poderoso e design estiloso, com uma alça prática. Conta com durabilidade de nível militar e classificação de proteção contra água e poeira IP67, projetada para se destacar em qualquer ambiente externo. Seja caminhando, correndo ou pedalando, esta caixa de som portátil foi feita para manter suas músicas tocando onde quer que você vá. Leve sua música com você e viva intensamente.

saiba mais

*Aprovado em 7 testes de durabilidade de padrão militar dos EUA (MIL-STD 810H), conduzidos por um laboratório independente. A aprovação nesses testes não implica adequação para uso militar.

Pule junto com o ritmo a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar

Toque sua música onde quer que você vá.

Criado para quem vive a vida ao máximo, a xboom Bounce é a sua caixa de som companheira. Com graves potentes e agudos cristalinos, ela transforma qualquer ambiente — seja dançando na sala de estar, tomando um solzinho na praia ou criando a atmosfera da sua fuga em um acampamento.

saiba mais

Pronta para os palcos, seu rolê em qualquer lugar

Planejando uma festa épica?

Toque suas músicas favoritas e deixe o clima lá em cima com 120W RMS de som potente e característico, com graves poderosos.

O design em V permite transformar qualquer espaço em um palco.

A iluminação com inteligência artificial sincroniza com a música, enquanto os sets de karaokê e mixagem de DJ adicionam ainda mais diversão ao ambiente.

saiba mais