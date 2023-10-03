About Cookies on This Site

LG UHD Signage for Live TV & Promotion

50UR340C9UD

50UR340C9UD

LG UHD Signage for Live TV & Promotion

(6)
Front view with infill image

LG UHD Signage for Live TV & Promotion

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a baseball game scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a baseball game scene.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the UR340C series supports HDR10 to deliver intense colours and deep black.
UR340C series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Space-fitting Slim Design

This series is thinner than LG conventional* model to save space and enable easy installation. In addition, its sophisticated ashed blue colour improves the décor of the space where the product is installed.

* LG Conventional' refers to LG US340C series.

The TV is screening greeting messages with images.

Welcome Screen

The UR340C series allows for a greater variation of greeting messages to make customers feel more welcome and cared for. Also, if there is no input signal, it is possible to show the content preset by the user instead of the conventional No Signal message.
It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be on only when there is a TV signal present to manage power more efficiently.
The UR340C series can help you create your own schedule.

On/Off Time Setting

Create your own time scheduler of your TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on / off according to work schedule.
Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
This is one of meeting room with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UR340C series.

Crestron Connected Certified

The UR340C series has been certified by Crestron Connected®, resulting in seamless integration and automated control* in the meeting room, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control

Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Quick & Easy Signage Control with LG SuperSign Control

SuperSign Control is the basic control software, and it can manage up to 100 displays through a single account and server. Power, volume, and scheduling can be remotely adjusted, and firmware updates supported.

* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

INFO

Category

Commercial lite

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 6.0

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

Control / Control Plus

YES / -

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

144.8W

Power Consumption(Typ)

118.8W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

Others

EPEAT, ISTA6

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8m, Straight Type)

Remote type

L-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC, Clear QAM

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

50

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

YES

DPM (Digital Power Management)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Time scheduler

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

7.3/7.3/7.8/18.4mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1215 x 775 x 152mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1121 x 651 x 57.1mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1121 x 708 x 232mm

Weight in Shipping

14.6kg

Weight without Stand

11.7kg

Weight with Stand

11.9kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

Energy Saving mode

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES

Insert Image

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Multi IR Code

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

USB Cloning

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

CONNECTIVITIES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (LAN)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ashed Blue

Stand Type

2 Pole

Tool Name

UP8000

What people are saying