LG UHD Signage for Live TV & Promotion
Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a baseball game scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a baseball game scene.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
* LG Conventional' refers to LG US340C series.
* USB is not provided by LG. FAT32 or NTFS formatting is recommended.
* Network based control
* LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Commercial lite
-
webOS version
-
webOS 6.0
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Control / Control Plus
-
YES / -
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 x 300mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
165W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
135.3W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL
-
Others
-
EPEAT, ISTA6
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
-
Power Cable
-
YES (1.8m, Straight Type)
-
Remote type
-
L-Con
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1360 x 810 x 162mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1235 x 715 x 57.5mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1235 x 772 x 232mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
19.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
14.0kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
14.2kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
YES (USB Auto playback)
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
Welcome Video
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
Front Color
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
