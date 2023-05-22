About Cookies on This Site

Echa un Vistazo a tu Refrigerador Mientras Ahorras Energí

Echa un Vistazo a tu Refrigerador Mientras Ahorras Energía

05/22/2023

¿Sabías que cada vez que abres tu nevera, te cuesta un poco de dinero?

¿Sabías que cada vez que abres tu nevera, te cuesta un poco de dinero debido a la pérdida de energía? Es por eso que hemos preparado estos consejos para que puedas reducir tu consumo de energía mediante el uso eficiente de la energía.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Saving-Energy-03-desktop

Lleva Registros - Usa un Pizarrón

Utiliza un pizarrón blanco magnético o notas post-it para organizar tu lista de alimentos. Puedes realizar un seguimiento de las fechas de vencimiento de los artículos perecederos y las ubicaciones dentro de tu refrigerador para prepararte mejor para cuando abras la puerta. Si te es fastidioso escribir todo, también puedes adjuntar el recibo a la nevera como referencia.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Saving-Energy-05-desktop

Organízate - Ordena tu Comida por Tipos

Mantener la comida organizada de cierta manera ayuda a reducir la cantidad de tiempo que abres el refrigerador. Si tus alimentos están siempre en el mismo lugar, es más fácil encontrarlos en cuestión de segundos. Los alimentos que necesitan ser conservados durante mucho tiempo, como la carne y el pescado, se mantienen mejor en el congelador. Se recomienda colocar en la puerta de la nevera productos como huevos, mermeladas o salsas que puedan soportar temperaturas más altas.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Saving-Energy-07-desktop

¡Knock Knock! Disfruta de la vista con InstaView™

Con InstaView, puedes ver el contenido de tu never sin abrir la puerta. Con solo dos toques, puedes ver qué bebidas tienes o decidir cuál será tu próximo aperitivo, sin preocuparte por la pérdida de aire frío.

LG-Featured-Contents-Ref-Saving-Energy-09-desktop

Eficiencia Energética con el Compresor Linear LG™

Todos los nuevos refrigeradores LG están equipados con Compresor de bajo consumo de energía Linear Inverter, que funciona con un 32% menos de energía que otros compresores alternativos convencionales en el mercado.1 Y dado que el compresor linear también ayuda a mantener tu comida en una frescura óptima, puedes estar seguro de que está maximizando tu salud y minimizando tu huella energética con LG. Utiliza la energía de manera eficiente con LG!

1. En comparación con el refrigerador con compresor alternativo convencional LG. Basado en pruebas VDE que comparan el consumo de energía y el nivel de ruido entre el modelo LGE GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB.

