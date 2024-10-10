About Cookies on This Site

Vista frontal de dos unidades LG Standard Air Handling Unit. Ambas unidades están sobre un fondo gris.

Standard Air Handling Unit

LG Air Handling Unit es una solución flexible de tratamiento del aire para ambientes interiores, que te brindará frescura y comodidad. LG AHU proporciona un ambiente interior fresco durante todas las temporadas.

Dos kits AHU con los logotipos de LG están posicionados en el centro, rodeados por íconos que representan dispositivos conectados. En el fondo hay puntos y líneas que representan una red.

Kit de AHU

LG Air Handling Unit, operada con un kit de comunicaciones que controla el kit EEV, proporciona un ambiente interior fresco y agradable, y se integra con las unidades exteriores de LG. LG AHU brinda un ambiente cómodo al controlar tanto el aire de retorno como el de suministro.

¿Por qué elegir LG?
¿Por qué elegir la LG Air Handling Unit?

Rendimiento excepcional

Facilidad de instalación y mantenimiento

Comodidad de control

Rendimiento excepcional con MULTI V

LG MULTI V se conecta perfectamente con la LG Standard AHU, optimizando el control del inversor.

En el lado izquierdo de la imagen se encuentra una unidad exterior LG MULTI V 5, y en el lado derecho, un gráfico que ilustra el control del inversor según la carga de enfriamiento. El gráfico muestra diferentes métodos de control a lo largo del tiempo.

1) Las imágenes anteriores son solo de referencia y es posible que varíen respecto al funcionamiento real.

2) Los datos de eficiencia provienen del libro de datos o manual de productos de cada empresa y siguen la norma AHRI 340/360.

Facilidad de instalación y mantenimiento

Conexión de tuberías y cables sin complicaciones

LG Standard AHU simplifica la instalación cuando se conecta a la unidad exterior MULTI V, eliminando la necesidad de tuberías o cableado adicionales gracias a su módulo de comunicación y válvulas de expansión electrónicas.

Ajuste conveniente de la presión estática externa

Los encargados de la instalación pueden ajustar fácilmente la presión estática externa de la LG Standard AHU con el controlador remoto cableado y la estructura de Direct Drive, por lo que no es necesario ajustar los accionamientos y correas como en las unidades de tratamiento de aire convencionales.

Mantenimiento mínimo del ventilador y motor

El motor del ventilador Direct Drive es un nuevo sistema de inversor sin correas que ayuda a reducir la necesidad de sustituir piezas con frecuencia y a disminuir los costos de reparación.

Comodidad de control

Control sencillo para el usuario

El controlador remoto cableado está diseñado para monitorear y controlar fácilmente diversas funciones, incluyendo los horarios de operación, la gestión de equipos externos y el monitoreo de temperatura y humedad.

Control integrado

Los LG Central Controllers pueden gestionar diversos productos LG, incluyendo la unidad exterior LG MULTI V y la LG Standard AHU. También se pueden interconectar con dispositivos de terceros, con lo que se obtiene una solución integrada de control de edificios.

Compatibilidad con BMS de terceros

LG Standard AHU está equipada con un módulo de comunicación que se conecta directamente con un BMS de terceros a través de Modbus RTU, sin necesidad de accesorios adicionales.

Desubre más sobre la LG Standard Air Handling Unit

Descargar recursos

Aquí podrás descubrir más información y ver los catálogos de los productos y los manuales de instalación. 

Asistencia técnica

Utiliza los recursos y la asistencia que ofrecemos para ayudar a tu empresa a mantenerse un paso por delante.

Blog sobre unidades de climatización

En nuestro blog podrás leer los últimos artículos y noticias, entre otras cosas.

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales de “chat” y “contáctanos” flotan al lado de un computador portátil y se ven unas manos detrás de ellas.

Si necesitas más información sobre un producto, cuéntanos y te contactaremos.

