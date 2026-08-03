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HVAC
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Multi V Water IV

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico

con un espacio de instalación flexible.

Multi V Water IV

LG MULTI V Water IV es un sistema de refrigeración mediante suministro de agua para un funcionamiento altamente eficiente y económico. Esta unidad exterior compacta y ligera permite una instalación flexible.

Características Aplicación de la soluciónLínea de productos
Sistema económico y altamente eficiente1

Sistema Económico y Altamente Eficiente

Gracias al método de enfriamiento mediante suministro de agua, MULTI V Water IV optimiza el rendimiento y asegura el intercambio de calor en edificios altos, permitiendo así un ahorro en electricidad.

El compresor inversor de cuarta generación de LG1

El Compresor Inversor de Cuarta Generación de LG

MULTI V Water IV tiene un compresor de espiral inversor de alta eficiencia con un rango de frecuencia de 15 Hz a 150 Hz. Mejora el rendimiento con una baja vibración y un reducido nivel sonoro.

Velocidad del Compresor Extendida

La rápida respuesta operativa aumenta la eficiencia de la carga parcial.

Gestión Inteligente del Aceite

La recuperación del aceite se produce solo cuando es necesario y esto mejora la fiabilidad del compresor y la comodidad para el usuario.

HiPOR™

La pérdida de energía se elimina devolviendo el aceite directamente al compresor para aumentar la eficiencia.

Tamaño Compacto

El diseño óptimo de la unidad exterior, compacta y ligera, permite el doble apilamiento, lo que se traduce en un ahorro del 50 % en el espacio de instalación.

Liviano

Más fácil de transportar e instalar gracias a la reducción del 13% del tamaño de la unidad y del 15% del peso total.

Control de Flujo de Agua Variable (opcional)

Alta eficiencia independientemente de las condiciones externas1

Alta Eficiencia Independientemente de Las Condiciones Externas

Sistema de fuente de agua altamente eficiente y económico con un espacio de instalación flexible.

MULTI V Water IV es una solución apta para1

MULTI V Water IV es una solución apta para1

Multi V Water IV es Una Solución Apta para

Línea de productos MULTI V Water IV1

Línea de productos MULTI V Water IV1

Línea de Productos Multi V Water IV

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

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Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
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Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
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Información técnica

Información técnica