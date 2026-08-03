About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
HVAC
Contáctanos
a black basic image

a black basic image

Multi V 5

El Multi V 5, junto con las unidades interiores de potente purificación de aire y ventilación eficiente, le permite a usted y a su edificio respirar aire limpio y fresco como el de un bosque.

Multi V 5

LG MULTI V 5 es una solución integrada que combina tecnologías avanzadas para edificios de gran altura. Proporciona una máxima eficiencia energética al tiempo que minimiza los costes operativos y su control de doble detección detecta la humedad y la temperatura.

ResumenAplicación de la soluciónLínea de productos
Eficiencia máxima1

Eficiencia máxima1

Eficiencia Máxima

MULTI V 5 asegura la mejor eficiencia energética en su clase del mundo con tecnologías innovadoras.

Control de doble sensor1

Control de doble sensor1

Control de Doble Sensor

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable.

Control de Carga Inteligente

El control de carga inteligente gestiona la carga de refrigeración detectando tanto la temperatura como la humedad para aumentar la eficiencia energética.

Refrigeración de Confort

La refrigeración de confort ayuda a mantener el funcionamiento en el modo de refrigeración suave sin detenerse entre operaciones.

Calefacción Mejorada

Aumento de la hora de calefacción con retardo en la congelación del intercambiador de calor debido a la predicción precisa del punto de rocío.

Compresor Inverter Ultimate1

Compresor Inverter Ultimate1

Compresor Inverter Ultimate

El compresor Ultimate Inverter mejora la eficiencia energética y ofrece mayor fiabilidad.

Rodamiento Mejorado con Material PEEK

El rodamiento mejorado con material PEEK (polieteretercetona) aumenta la durabilidad y la fiabilidad del compresor gracias al material lubricante del rodamiento y a su forma estilizada.

Inyección de Vapor

El efecto de compresión en dos etapas proporciona un funcionamiento eficiente de la calefacción en condiciones de baja temperatura.

Gestión Inteligente del Aceite

El sensor de aceite realiza la operación de recuperación de aceite solo si es necesario para aumentar la eficiencia del compresor. También equilibra y gestiona el nivel de aceite en ambos compresores.

HiPOR™

HiPOR™ (aceite de retorno de alta presión) minimiza la pérdida de energía con el retorno directo del aceite.

AS-Multi-V-5-07-Desktop

AS-Multi-V-5-07-Desktop

La Solución Óptima de Calidad Del Aire de Alta Eficiencia

Instale LG ERV junto con Multi V 5 y disfrute de una ventilación que ahorra energía. ERV reacciona a las temperaturas exteriores y los niveles de CO2 para proporcionar calefacción y refrigeración más eficientes.

Instalación flexible con una unidad exterior de gran capacidad1

Instalación Flexible Con Una Unidad Exterior de Gran Capacidad

Con las mejoras en las piezas del núcleo, la unidad exterior individual MULTI V 5 puede proporcionar una gran capacidad de hasta 26 HP. Esto permite un uso flexible del espacio del suelo, minimizando el área de instalación y disminuyendo significativamente el peso total instalado.

Tecnología Biomimética

Los ventiladores mejorados aumentan el caudal de aire hasta un 10%, al tiempo que reducen el consumo de energía hasta un 20%.

Mayor Caudal de Aire

La cubierta extendida proporciona una mayor capacidad de intercambio de calor y el consiguiente mayor caudal de aire.

Intercambiador de Calor de Cuatro Lados

Mejora la transferencia de calor hasta 20, lo que eventualmente mejora la capacidad y el rendimiento.

Ocean Black Fin1

Ocean Black Fin

El exclusivo intercambiador de calor Ocean Black Fin de LG está diseñado para funcionar incluso en entornos corrosivos.

Calefacción continua1

Calefacción Continua

Con el descongelamiento retardado por medio del sensor de humedad, el descongelamiento parcial y la gestión inteligente del aceite por medio del sensor de aceite, se ha mejorado la tecnología de calefacción continua.

AS-Multi-V-5-12-Desktop

AS-Multi-V-5-12-Desktop

Fácil Interconexión Con Otras Aplicaciones de Purificación

Varias opciones de control están preparadas para los controladores LG o DDC suministrados, que pueden contactar la señal o los protocolos Modbus.

MULTI V 5 es una solución apta para1

MULTI V 5 es una solución apta para1

Multi V 5 es Una Solución Apta Para

Línea de productos MULTI V 51

Línea de productos MULTI V 51

Línea de Productos Multi V 5

Descarga de Catálogos, Folletos y Documentos

Para consultar manuales o materiales relacionados con la asistencia de ingeniería, ve a la sección de descarga de recursos

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
white bg image

Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos
white bg image

Soporte técnico

Soporte técnico
white bg image

Información técnica

Información técnica