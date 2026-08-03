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Pantalla Comercial

LG transformará tu negocio y te permitirá experimentar un nuevo nivel de creatividad con la señalización de la pantalla de información. LG revolucionará la forma de hacer negocios.

Producto

Cartelería Digital

Señalización digital

OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LED Signage

LED Signage

Commercial TV

TV comercial

LG Supersign Software

LG SuperSign Software

Industrias

Industrias

Haz tus negocios increíbles junto a LG1

Haz tus negocios increíbles junto a LG1

Make your Business and Life More Wonderful

Make your Business and Life More Wonderful Descubre ahora
Accesorios1

Accesorios1

Especial

Experimenta la eficacia y el entretenimiento de las Señalizaciones especiales de LG, diseñadas para los requisitos particulares del entorno comercial.

Especial Más información
Interactivo1

Interactivo1

Interactivo

Solución de colaboración todo en uno para reuniones eficaces, con tecnología táctil avanzada y sistema en chip de alto rendimiento.

Interactivo Más información
Alto brillo1

Alto brillo1

Alto Brillo

Con una visibilidad extraordinaria y un rendimiento confiable, la solución perfecta para mostrar tanto la publicidad como la información.

Alto Brillo Más información
Video Wall1

Video Wall1

Video Wall

La pared de video casi perfecta ofrece una experiencia artística y multisensorial para sumergir a los espectadores.

Video Wall Más información

Soluciones por industria

LED Signage1

LED Signage1

LED Signage

La amplia cartera de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG ofrece soluciones de visualización envolvente para varias aplicaciones.

LED Signage Más información

Software

Descubre1

Supersign CMS

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Descubre2

Supersign Control+

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Descubre3

Signage 365 Care

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Manual

Manual

Software

Software

Video

Video

Soluciones por industria

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Ofrecemos soluciones personalizadas para impulsar el crecimiento óptimo de tu empresa.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Configurador LED

Configurador LED
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Descarga de recursos

Descarga de recursos