About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie XS4J
Contáctanos

Serie XS4J

Contáctanos

Serie XS4J

49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B
LG Serie XS4J, 49XS4J-B

Características principales:

  • Brillo : 4,000 nits (Typ.) / 3,200 nits (Min.)
  • Resolución : Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
  • Marco (T,B / R,L) : 9.0 / 6.5 mm
  • Alto rendimiento basado en webOS
  • WiFi incorporado
  • Solución de monitorización basado en web
Más

Visibilidad excelente
más allá de la pantalla

Dentro del cristal de la oficina de una agencia inmobiliaria, "Pantallas con un alto brillo" están instaladas vertical y horizontalmente mirando hacia afuera, y gracias al alto brillo de las pantallas, los anuncios en la pantalla interna son muy visibles incluso desde el exterior con una fuerte luz solar.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página tienen únicamente un propósito ilustrativo

Alta visibilidad
Bajo la luz del sol

Con un alto brillo de 4,000 nits*, XS4J muestra contenidos de forma clara y atrae la atención del público, lo que hace que sea la mejor pantalla para visibilidad al aire libre. QWP** hace que haya una visibilidad clara incluso cuando el espectador lleva gafas de sol polarizadas.

Una mujer lleva gafas de sol y está viendo anuncios en la pantalla instalada en la ventana de una tienda; y los anuncios en la pantalla son muy visibles incluso con luz solar muy brillante.

* Max. 4,000 nits, Típ. 3,200 nits (Basado en una prueba LG interna llevada a cabo en febrero, 2021)
** Cuarto de onda

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Quad Core Soc* puede ejecutar diferentes tareas al mismo tiempo sin un reproductor multimedia separado. Además, la plataforma webOS 4.1 mejora la comodidad del usuario con un UI intuitivo y herramientas simples de desarrollo de apps.

Diferentes tareas pueden ejecutarse de forma simultánea y pueden ser gestionadas a través de la plataforma web OS

*Chip en el sistema

Diseño de marco fino

XS4J atrae la atención con un diseño elegante, por su marco fino. Estas pantallas mejoran el impacto visual del contenido reproducido y la atmósfera de la tienda.

La pantalla con marco fino, instalada al lado de un maniquí en la ventana de una tienda, muestra claramente los anuncios promocionales a los clientes

* Ancho del marco (T,B / R,L) : 12.0 / 9.9 mm (55XS4J), 9.0 / 6.5 mm (49XS4J)

Rango de temperatura
amplio

XS4J puede funcionar en temperaturas de 0-40º C*.

La pantalla funciona bien en ambientes de 0ºC-40ºC

* Basado en una prueba interna LG llevada a cabo en febrero, 2021

Control de brillo inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente dependiendo de la luz ambiente. El brillo aumenta cuando hay luz para una mejor visibilidad, y disminuye en lugares oscuros para una gestión eficiente de la batería.

Control de brillo inteligente

*Esta característica está basada en una prueba LG interna llevada a cabo en febrero, 2021.

Alta eficiencia de batería

XS4J es energéticamente eficiente*, lo que permite una gestión eficiente de los costes totales al tiempo que muestra contenido con 4.000 nits de alto brillo.

Alta eficiencia energetica

* El consumo de energía típico de XS4J es 345W (49XS4J), 375W (55XS4J) en "On Mode" basado en la prueba interna de LG realizada en febrero de 2021. La cifra puede variar en función del entorno real.

Distribución del contenido fácil
& actualización SW

XS4J tiene características como Wi-Fi integrado haciendo que sea fácil distribuir el contenido de forma inalámbrica y actualizar el Firmware

Distribución del contenido fácil

Monitorización web
(Gestor de control)

Esto es una solución de monitorización web, que hace que la gestión del usuario sea fácil. Hace también que los usuarios tengan un acceso completo en cualquier parte, a cualquier hora desde sus teléfonos móviles y PCs siempre que estén conectados a una red teniendo acceso a datos presentes y pasados. Permite a los usuarios monitorear la unidad, hacer cualquier ajuste y controlarlo de forma remota en tiempo real.

Monitorización web(Gestor de control)

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    49

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS/M+

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,300:1

  • Dinámica CR

    500,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 67%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 3%

  • Vida útil

    50,000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí/Sí

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    1.4

  • DP In

    SÍ (HDCP 1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB 2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

    NO

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SÍ (compartir salida RS232C)

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    20.8Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    25.3Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1181 x 725 x 212mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    600 x 400 mm

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    N/D

  • Grado de protección

    N/D

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    N/D

  • Antirreflectante

    N/D

  • Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

    N/D

  • A prueba de roturas

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

  • PIP

  • PBP

    SÍ (2PBP)

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Faro

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 30 °C (Direct Sunlight)

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    345W (Full White) 141W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    375W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    1177 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1279 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Sí/No

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (EIG, IG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor), RS-232C Gender

  • Opcional

    WM-L640V(Landscape wall mount), WM-P640V(Portrait wall mount)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    N/D

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    N/D

  • Precisión (típ.)

    N/D

  • Interfaz

    N/D

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    N/D

  • Punto multitáctil

    N/D