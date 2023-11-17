About Cookies on This Site

Calienta y descongela uniformemente

Añade consistencia a tu vida

Distribuye el calor uniformemente con controles de temperatura precisos. (Desviación de temperatura 23 ℃ → 3 ℃)

Mira la película completa

Mira la película completa

*Muestra de prueba: LG tamaño mediano solo (NeoChef™: MS32XX Convencional: MS4042).
**Probado por Intertek.

Cocción rápida

¿Justo de tiempo?

El NeoChef™ incluye una potencia de 1200 W* para reducir el tiempo de cocción. (1.6 veces)

 

Mira la película completa

Mira la película completa

*Solo tamaño mediano.
**Muestra de prueba de palomitas de maíz: LG solo tamaño pequeño solo (NeoChef™: MS25XX vs. Convencional: MS235).
***Muestra de prueba de pollo: LG tamaño mediano convencional (NeoChef™: MJ39XX vs. Convencional: LRE3085ST).

Cocción variada

Añade variedad y especias

¿Quieres freír, asar o incluso hacer yogur fresco? El NeoChef™ tiene una función para cada necesidad.

 

Mira la película completa

Mira la película completa

*Muestra de prueba: LG tamaño pequeño/mediano solo (MS25XX / MS32XX). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG.

Cocción saludable

Reduce calorías. Añade sabor.

Se aplica una función de absorción de calor para proporcionar platos más saludables. (72% menos aceite, menos grasa)

 

Mira la película completa

Mira la película completa

*Se aplica la función para freír saludablemente a los modelos con bandeja para freír. Muestra de prueba: LG tamaño mediano convencional (MJ39XX). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG.

Delicioso a la parrilla

Obtén el dorado perfecto

La función de parrilla hará que tus amigos se pregunten dónde escondiste la parrilla. (Tasa de uniformidad 93.2%)

 

Mira la película completa

Mira la película completa

*Muestra de prueba: LG tamaño mediano parrilla (MH72XX) vs. convencional (MH7949). Método de prueba: Prueba interna de LG.

Altamente calificado

Microondas

Imagen de cocina con NeoChef™

Echa un vistazo y explora más sobre los productos LG.

Echa un vistazo y explora más sobre los productos LG.

*Las imágenes de los productos pueden diferir de los productos publicados por el país.