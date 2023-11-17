We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mi cuenta LG
¿Cómo se cambia la contraseña?
- Ingresa tu dirección de correo electrónico para recibir un enlace que te permitirá cambiar la contraseña.
- Si regresaste a esta página porque no recibiste ningún correo, revisa tu bandeja de correo no deseado.
- Si no encuentras el correo en la bandeja de correo no deseado, ingresa nuevamente tu dirección de correo electrónico.