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Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP

Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP

RNC9
Vista frontal de Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
Vista frontal de Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9
LG Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 - Karaoke Star - DJ APP, RNC9

Características principales:

  • Doble subwoofer para Máxima Potencia y Potenciador de bajos
  • Wireless Party link, interconecta con otras bocinas LG
  • Radio FM
  • Iluminación multicolor / Party Strobe
  • DJ App + DJ Pad
  • Karaoke Star + Cambiador y cancelador de Voz.
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Vive una experiencia auditiva increible en tu casa
  • Lleva la fiesta a todo lugar con sus luces LED
  • Conviertete en el DJ de la fiesta con DJ APP

Descubre más sobre este producto

Sumérgete en un mundo de sonido envolvente con la torre de sonido LG RNC9. Diseñada para ofrecer una experiencia auditiva excepcional, esta torre combina potencia y claridad para llenar tu espacio con música vibrante. Incluye luces LED de colores que cambian al ritmo de la música, y con su función de DJ APP haz que la fiesta pase a otro nivel, aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o IOS. Lleva tu fiesta a otro nivel

*Por expresa instrucción de la superintendencia de industria y comercio se informar a los consumidores que para comparar el desempeño de los equipos reproductores de sonido, se debe utilizar la potencia expresada en términos RMS, debido a que la potencia PMPO no es comparable entre productos similares de fábricas diferentes.

(1) App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC9 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de TV muestra una escena de concierto.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC9 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de TV muestra una escena de concierto.

Siente el fuerte
sonido de la fiesta

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

LG XBOOM RNC9 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

LG XBOOM RNC9 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

Double Super Bass Boost

Dale a la música un doble refuerzo

Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC9 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

Party Lighting

Ilumina la pista de baile

Las luces LED de colores varían y cambian al ritmo de la música para añadir más diversión a tus fiestas.

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Party Strobe

Sincroniza tu smartphone con la música

Añade luz a la fiesta. Conecta hasta tres smartphones y levántalos o coloca el teléfono en la base mientras su luz trasera parpadea al ritmo de la música.

Primer plano de la parte superior del LG RNC9. Dos smartphones parpadeantes flotan a su alrededor. Detrás del altavoz hay un ecualizador de colores.

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.

Un DJ moviendo los discos en su mesa.

Un DJ moviendo los discos en su mesa.

Toma el control de la pista de baile a través de DJ App

Haz que la fiesta baile. Aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o iOS, o controla el DJ Pad en el altavoz.

Una mano sostiene un smartphone, mostrando la aplicación DJ.

* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Conectividad

Más opciones para disfrutar de
la fiesta

Conéctalo a la entrada de guitarra y haz bailar a los invitados. O utiliza un USB y la radio para reproducir música.

Una escena de concierto. Los iconos de conectividad se muestran debajo de la imagen.

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke

Canta a pleno pulmón

Conecta tu micrófono y ajusta su volumen y el de la música por separado. Puedes reducir el volumen de las voces de las canciones con el cancelador de voz y adaptar la música al registro de tu voz con la función Key Changer. Conecta tu guitarra y monta tu propio concierto acústico.

*El micrófono no está incluido. Se adquiere por separado.
**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Conecta dos altavoces con Wireless Party Link

Duplica tu diversión

Conecta de forma inalámbrica dos LG XBOOM RNC9 para duplicar la potencia de sonido hasta 3600W. Mayor sonido solo significa una cosa: mejores fiestas y más diversión para que te dejes liar.

Guarda tus sesiones

Revive la diversión con tus amigos

Graba tus listas de reproducción y mezclas de DJ en un USB para volver a escucharlas en cualquier momento. Cópialas en otro USB o envíaselas a tus amigos por Bluetooth®.

*No dispone de almacenamiento interno.

Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

Compartir listas de
reproducción en una aplicación

Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC9 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en bewteen smartphones.

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
* App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Sincronización de sonido del TV

Siente la emoción de una
actuación en directo

Conecte el RNC9 a su televisor LG mediante cable óptico o Bluetooth® para disfrutar de un sonido más potente y envolvente.

Personas viendo la TV en una pared con una LG XBOOM RNC9 a su derecha. El televisor muestra una película.

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Potencia
1800W
Entrada Guitarra y Microfono
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Emisora

Todas las especificaciones

FUNCION KARAOKE

  • Volumen de Micrófono

  • Entrada para Micrófono (Φ6.3)

  • Micrófono Eco

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

  • MP3

  • WMA

  • Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Sí (Solo Bluetooth)

ENTRADAS DE AUDIO

  • USB1

  • USB2

  • Optico Digital

  • Conexión para Guitarra (Φ6.3)

    Sí (1)

KARAOKE

  • Modo de eco

    Si

  • Efectos Vocales

    Si

  • Cancelación de Voz (Voice Canceller)

  • Ajuste de Tonalidad (Key changer)

CONTROL DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Audio

  • Mute

CONEXIÓN CON TV

  • Control con control remoto de TV

    Sí (Vol + , - , Mute)

  • Sound Sync (Bluetooth (LG TV))

  • Sound Sync (Optico Digital)

  • Encendido Automático (Bluetooth (LG TV))

  • Encendido Automático (Optico Digital)

CONFORT

  • Repeat 1/All

  • Juke Box

  • Suffle

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

  • Grabación Directa a USB

  • Copiar a USB

  • Bluetooth

  • App. Remota Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Cambio Automático función Bluetooth

  • Bluetooth Activo (Stand by)

  • Multi Bluetooth (Android)

  • Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

  • Party Strobe

    Sí(Solo App)

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

  • Buscar Archivo o Carpeta con música en reproducción

  • Borrar Archivos

  • FOTA

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android)

  • Wireless Party Link (Modo Twin)

  • Manijas

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Control Remoto

  • Manual de Usuario

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

  • Cable de Poder

SELECTOR DE FUNCIONES

  • USB1

  • USB2

  • Optico Digital

  • Bluetooth

ECUALIZADOR DE SONIDO

  • User EQ

  • Cluster2 EQ

  • Standard

  • Classic

  • Pop

  • Rock

  • Jazz

  • Bass Blast

  • Football

ECUALIZADORES ESPECIALES

  • Dangdut

  • Arabic

  • Afro Hip-hop

  • India

  • Regueton

  • Merengue

  • Salsa

  • Samba

  • Axe

  • Forro

  • Funk

  • Sertanejo

EMISORA

  • Reloj/Alarma/Sleep/Set

FUNCIONES DJ

  • Efectos DJ

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • DJ Loop

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • DJ PAD

  • DJ scratcher

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • Multi Juke box

  • Sampler Creator

    Sí (Solo App.)

  • Auto DJ

APLICACIÓN

  • LG XBOOM

CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

  • Cable

    200-240V 50/60Hz ~ 110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de Energía (Standby)

    ↓0.5W

DIMENSIONES CM(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDO)

  • Producto

    33 x 105.6 x 36.8

  • Caja

    48.7 x 114.0 x 39.6

PESO KG

  • Producto

    22.5

  • Caja

    26.5

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas

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