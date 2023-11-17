About Cookies on This Site

Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 | Doble Woofer | Potenciador de bajos | Karaoke Star | DJ App y DJ Pad | 1800 Watts RMS | Super Bass Boost | Multi Bluetooth

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Opiniones

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 | Doble Woofer | Potenciador de bajos | Karaoke Star | DJ App y DJ Pad | 1800 Watts RMS | Super Bass Boost | Multi Bluetooth

RNC9

RNC9

Torre de sonido LG XBOOM RNC9 | Doble Woofer | Potenciador de bajos | Karaoke Star | DJ App y DJ Pad | 1800 Watts RMS | Super Bass Boost | Multi Bluetooth

RNC9

(1) App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.

Una vista de ángulo bajo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC9 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de TV muestra una escena de concierto.

Siente el fuerte
sonido de la fiesta

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer y otras características sorprendentes aportan un ritmo potente que animará la fiesta.

LG XBOOM RNC9 con un frontal izquierdo sobre fondo negro. El gráfico de sonido circular púrpura sale de los woofers.

Double Super Bass Boost

Dale a la música un doble refuerzo

Haz que la fiesta sea más divertida- LG RNC9 ofrece graves intensos que revolucionan la fiesta.

Party Lighting

Ilumina la pista de baile

Las luces LED de colores varían y cambian al ritmo de la música para añadir más diversión a tus fiestas.

solo texto

Party Strobe

Sincroniza tu smartphone con la música

Añade luz a la fiesta. Conecta hasta tres smartphones y levántalos o coloca el teléfono en la base mientras su luz trasera parpadea al ritmo de la música.

Primer plano de la parte superior del LG RNC9. Dos smartphones parpadeantes flotan a su alrededor. Detrás del altavoz hay un ecualizador de colores.

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.

Un DJ moviendo los discos en su mesa.

Toma el control de la pista de baile a través de DJ App

Haz que la fiesta baile. Aplica efectos de sonido directamente desde la aplicación DJ en Android o iOS, o controla el DJ Pad en el altavoz.

Una mano sostiene un smartphone, mostrando la aplicación DJ.

* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Conectividad

Más opciones para disfrutar de
la fiesta

Conéctalo a la entrada de guitarra y haz bailar a los invitados. O utiliza un USB y la radio para reproducir música.

Una escena de concierto. Los iconos de conectividad se muestran debajo de la imagen.

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke

Canta a pleno pulmón

Conecta tu micrófono y ajusta su volumen y el de la música por separado. Puedes reducir el volumen de las voces de las canciones con el cancelador de voz y adaptar la música al registro de tu voz con la función Key Changer. Conecta tu guitarra y monta tu propio concierto acústico.

*El micrófono no está incluido. Se adquiere por separado.
**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Conecta dos altavoces con Wireless Party Link

Duplica tu diversión

Conecta de forma inalámbrica dos LG XBOOM RNC9 para duplicar la potencia de sonido hasta 2000W. Mayor sonido solo significa una cosa: mejores fiestas y más diversión para que te dejes liar.

Guarda tus sesiones

Revive la diversión con tus amigos

Graba tus listas de reproducción y mezclas de DJ en un USB para volver a escucharlas en cualquier momento. Cópialas en otro USB o envíaselas a tus amigos por Bluetooth®.

*No dispone de almacenamiento interno.

Multi Bluetooth y XBOOM App

Compartir listas de
reproducción en una aplicación

Vincula tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la aplicación XBOOM. Utiliza cualquiera de los dispositivos conectados para controlar a la perfección una lista de reproducción sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC9 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. Un logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra en bewteen smartphones.

* Esta característica sólo funciona en Android.
* App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
* Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.

Sincronización de sonido del TV

Siente la emoción de una
actuación en directo

Conecte el RNC9 a su televisor LG mediante cable óptico o Bluetooth® para disfrutar de un sonido más potente y envolvente.

Personas viendo la TV en una pared con una LG XBOOM RNC9 a su derecha. El televisor muestra una película.

Todas las especificaciones

SELECTOR DE FUNCIONES

USB1

USB2

Optico Digital

Bluetooth

ENTRADAS DE AUDIO

USB1

USB2

Optico Digital

Conexión para Guitarra (Φ6.3)

Sí (1)

FUNCION KARAOKE

Volumen de Micrófono

Entrada para Micrófono (Φ6.3)

Micrófono Eco

ECUALIZADOR DE SONIDO

User EQ

Cluster2 EQ

Standard

Classic

Pop

Rock

Jazz

Bass Blast

Football

ECUALIZADORES ESPECIALES

Dangdut

Arabic

Afro Hip-hop

India

Regueton

Merengue

Salsa

Samba

Axe

Forro

Funk

Sertanejo

CONTROL DE AUDIO

Dolby Audio

Mute

EMISORA

Reloj/Alarma/Sleep/Set

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCION

MP3

WMA

Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Sí (Solo Bluetooth)

CONFORT

Repeat 1/All

Juke Box

Suffle

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Grabación Directa a USB

Copiar a USB

Bluetooth

App. Remota Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Cambio Automático función Bluetooth

Bluetooth Activo (Stand by)

Multi Bluetooth (Android)

Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

Party Strobe

Sí(Solo App)

MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Buscar Archivo o Carpeta con música en reproducción

Borrar Archivos

FOTA

Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android)

Wireless Party Link (Modo Twin)

Manijas

FUNCIONES DJ

Efectos DJ

Sí (Solo App.)

DJ Loop

Sí (Solo App.)

DJ PAD

DJ scratcher

Sí (Solo App.)

Multi Juke box

Sampler Creator

Sí (Solo App.)

Auto DJ

KARAOKE

Modo de eco

Si

Efectos Vocales

Si

Cancelación de Voz (Voice Canceller)

Ajuste de Tonalidad (Key changer)

CONEXIÓN CON TV

Control con control remoto de TV

Sí (Vol + , - , Mute)

Sound Sync (Bluetooth (LG TV))

Sound Sync (Optico Digital)

Encendido Automático (Bluetooth (LG TV))

Encendido Automático (Optico Digital)

APLICACIÓN

LG XBOOM

CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

Cable

200-240V 50/60Hz ~ 110-240V 50/60Hz

Consumo de Energía (Standby)

↓0.5W

DIMENSIONES CM(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDO)

Producto

33 x 105.6 x 36.8

Caja

48.7 x 114.0 x 39.6

PESO KG

Producto

22.5

Caja

26.5

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Control Remoto

Manual de Usuario

Tarjeta de Garantía

Cable de Poder

