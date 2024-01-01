About Cookies on This Site

Řada UV761H

Funkce

Galerie

Specifikace

Podpora

Zdroj

Najít prodejce

Řada UV761H

55UV761H

Řada UV761H

(3)

Inteligentní přizpůsobení

Vytvořte si vlastní řešení pomocí nástrojů inteligentního přizpůsobení a softwaru pro správu...

Lepší zážitky pro hosty

Potěšte své hosty živou kvalitou obrazu a zábavnými funkcemi včetně rozhraní webOS 3.5 a jeho...

Inteligentní možnosti...

Široké možnosti zobrazení bez omezení a bez námahy. Díky funkcím inteligentních možností...

Komerční stojan (43", 49"...

Rozšiřte rozsah komfortu pro hosty pomocí komerčních stojanů. Umožní sledovat TV z...

Výstup pro externí repr..

Vylepšete zábavu přidáním dalšího reproduktoru. Hosté mohou poslouchat zvuk TV odkudkoli...

Okamžité zapnutí

Rychlé načítání systému funkce okamžitého zapnutí šetří hostům čas a umožňuje jim, aby...

Pro:Idiom®

Zabraňte ilegálnímu kopírování obsahu díky široce používanému systému DRM (Digital Rig...

Vícekanálové IČ

Funkce vícekanálového IČ odstraňuje rušení signálu dálkových ovladačů mezi televizory v...

SoftAP

SoftAP znamená Software enabled Access Point (Softwarem řízený přístupový bod). Tato ...

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart<br>1

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart

Platforma LG Pro:Centric SMART nabízí rozšířené přizpůsobitelné nástroje a jazyky HTML5, Java a Flash. Díky nim mohou partneři optimalizovat komerční TV a upravovat a vyvíjet design svých
vlastních rozšířených služeb. Také poskytuje vizuální dopad a poskytuje zákazníkům sdělením takovým způsobem, jak bylo zamýšleno.
Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric<br>1

Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric

Nyní můžete svůj hotel odlišit pomocí našich přizpůsobitelných šablon a stránek, které mohou být speciálně upraveny pro váš nemovitý majetek. Pro:Centric® poskytuje řešení, která lze snadno přizpůsobit pro vaši firmu.

Připraveno na řešení Pro:Centric Direct<br>1

Připraveno na řešení Pro:Centric Direct

Jednoduše vytvářejte vlastní šablony a vzdáleně spravujte televizory v síti IP pomocí softwaru pro správu obsahu Pro:Centric Direct společnosti LG. Pro:Centric Direct nabízí bezplatné šablony designu spolu s přizpůsobitelnými widgety a třemi typy tematických šablon (filmový typ, mřížkový typ a pruhový typ), které podporují...
Pokročilá technologie HDR Dolby Vision™<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

Pokročilá technologie HDR Dolby Vision™

Dolby Vision ™ je technologie, která na obrazovku přináší intenzivní osvětlení, živé barvy a hluboce černou barvy. Řada UV761H podporuje prémiový obsah HDR (High Dynamic Range) včetně formátu Dolby Vision ™, takže poskytuje zábavu pro hosty přesně tak, jak měli její autoři v úmyslu.
Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K<br>1
ULTRA HD TV

Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K

Vychutnejte si Full HD obsah v kvalitě rozlišení 4K ULTRA HD. Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K v šesti krocích zvýšení rozlišení automaticky vylepšuje obsah v rozlišení Full HD na ULTRA HD.

Široké pozorovací úhly 4K IPS<br>1

ULTRA HD TV

Široké pozorovací úhly 4K IPS

Jedním z tajemství vynikajícího zážitku ze sledování televizorů LG je speciálně navržený TV panel. 4K IPS poskytuje věrné barvy z libovolného úhlu při čtyřnásobném rozlišením oproti Full HD. Díky 4K IPS je u vás každé křeslo tím nejlepším místem ke sledování obsahu.
SmartShare<br>1
Inteligentní možnosti připojení a...

SmartShare

Funkce SmartShare umožňuje uživatelům sdílet obsah snadněji a rychleji. Také vyhledává požadovaný obsah, aby jej bylo možné snadněji a přesněji sdílet. Zjednodušuje tak proces sdílení mezi různými zařízeními.
Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Blue...<br>1
Inteligentní možnosti připojení...

Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Blue...

Funkce Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku umožňuje prostřednictvím připojení Bluetooth poslouchat hudbu z mobilního zařízení pomocí reproduktorů televizoru.
*Zařízení podporovaná funkcí Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku: mobilní zařízení založená na systému Android (v4.4 KitKat a vyšší) / iOS
Synchronizace zvuku LG<br>1
Inteligentní možnosti připojení

Synchronizace zvuku LG

Prostřednictvím bezdrátového připojení mohou hosté poslouchat zvuk inteligentních TV pro pohostinství od společnosti LG pomocí zařízení Bluetooth, jako je například Bluetooth reproduktor a sluchátka. Díky tomu mohou mít hosté místo pro sebe, aniž by rušili ostatní hosty.
Předem nahrané aplikace<br>1
Vylepšené pohodlí

Předem nahrané aplikace

Hosté nemusí mít obavy z rychlosti připojení, neboť mohou mít k dispozici předem nahrané aplikace, např. Accuweather, webový prohlížeč a službu YouTube (v budoucnu mohou být přidány další aplikace, záležet bude na licenčních podmínkách).
SoftAP <br>1
Vylepšené pohodlí

SoftAP

SoftAP znamená Software enabled Access Point (Softwarem řízený přístupový bod). Tato funkce „virtuální“ Wi-Fi spouštěná softwarem fungujícím na zařízení vytváří bezdrátový přístupový bod.
* Funkce SoftAP by měla být po zapnutí TV nastavena v nabídce instalace.
* Zároveň nelze provozovat Inteligentní zrcadlení.
Připraveno na Magic Remote<br>1
Vylepšené pohodlí

Připraveno na Magic Remote

Pozvedněte zážitek z ovládání své zábavy na novou úroveň pohodlí. Věnujte méně času hledání a více času potěšení.
Tisk

Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ

    Edge LED

  • Rozlišení

    3 840 × 2 160 (4K UHD)

SYSTÉM VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digitální

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Obrazový procesor

    XD Engine

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 Pull down)

  • Poměr stran

    6 režimů (16:9, originální, 4:3, vertikální zvětšení, celoplošné zvětšení, Just Scan)

ZVUK

  • Výstup zvuku / Systém reproduktorů

    10W + 10W / 2.0 kanály

  • Zvukové režimy

    6 režimů (Standard, Kino, Čistý hlas III, Sport, Hudba, Hra)

ŘEŠENÍ

  • Typ

    Pro:Centric® Smart, V, Direct

  • Streamování dat (IP & RF)

  • RF

    • (1 tuner)

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Aplikace Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

  • Ochrana DRM

    Pro:Idiom

CHYTRÉ FUNKCE

  • Smart UX

    webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, webový prohlížeč, předinstalované aplikace, kompatibilní s SDP (Service Delivery Platform), připraveno pro ovladač Magic Remote

  • Konektivita

    SoftAP, Wi-Fi (ac), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku, synchronizace zvuku LG

FUNKCE

  • Instalace

    EzManager, klonování přes USB

  • Správa

    Probuzení pomocí RF, WOL, SNMP, vzdálená diagnostika, TVLink Interactive, výstup IR, vícekanálový IČ kód, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Pohostinství

    Hotelový režim, Režim zámku, Uvítací obrazovka, Vložení obrázku, Výstup pro externí reproduktor, Okamžité zapnutí, Jednokanálová mapa, Externí napájení, Kompatibilita s RJP, Kompatibilita s externími hodinami, Modul reálného času RTC (Real Time Clock), připraveno pro webRTC

ROZHRANÍ

  • Boční panel

    Vstup HDMI, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Slot CI

  • Zadní panel

    Vstup RF (2), vstup AV, vstup komponentního videa (typ jack), výstup digitálního zvuku (optický), vstup HDMI, RS-232C, výstup pro sluchátka, časové rozhraní, RJ45 (2), výstup pro externí reproduktor (2)

ROZMĚR (MM)

  • Vesa

    300 × 300

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (včetně stojanu)

    1 236 × 770,7 × 303 / 18,5kg

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (balení)

    1 360 × 860 × 190 / 23,5kg

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    Evropa

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.