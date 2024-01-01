About Cookies on This Site

Inteligentní přizpůsobení

Vytvořte si vlastní řešení pomocí nástrojů inteligentního přizpůsobení a softwaru pro.........

Lepší zážitky pro hosty

Potěšte své hosty živou kvalitou obrazu a zábavnými funkcemi včetně rozhran......

Inteligentní možnosti...

Široké možnosti zobrazení bez omezení a bez námahy. Díky funkci LG SmartShare lze.....

Komerční stojan

Rozšiřte rozsah komfortu pro hosty pomocí komerčních stojanů. Umožní sledovat TV.....

Výstup pro externí reproduktor

Funkce výstupu pro externí reproduktor hostům umožňuje, aby mohli využívat exte.....

Okamžité zapnutí

Rychlé načítání systému funkce okamžitého zapnutí šetří hostům čas a umožňuje jim....

Pro:Idiom®

Zabraňte ilegálnímu kopírování obsahu díky široce používanému systému DRM (Digital......

Vícekanálové IČ

Funkce vícekanálového IČ odstraňuje rušení signálu dálkových ovladačů mezi ......

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol – protokol snadné správy sítě).......

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart<br>1

Platforma pro aplikace Pro:Centric Smart

Platforma LG Pro:Centric SMART nabízí rozšířené přizpůsobitelné nástroje a jazyky HTML5, Java a Flash. Díky nim mohou partneři optimalizovat komerční TV a upravovat a vyvíjet design svých
vlastních rozšířených služeb. Také poskytuje vizuální dopad a poskytuje zákazníkům sdělením takovým způsobem, jak bylo zamýšleno.
Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric<br>1

Serverová aplikace Pro:Centric

Nyní můžete svůj hotel odlišit pomocí našich přizpůsobitelných šablon a stránek, které mohou být speciálně upraveny pro váš nemovitý majetek. Pro:Centric® poskytuje řešení, která lze snadno přizpůsobit pro vaši firmu.

Připraveno na řešení Pro:Centric Direct<br>1

Připraveno na řešení Pro:Centric Direct

Jednoduše vytvářejte vlastní šablony a vzdáleně spravujte televizory v síti IP pomocí softwaru pro správu obsahu Pro:Centric Direct společnosti LG. Pro:Centric Direct nabízí bezplatné šablony designu spolu s přizpůsobitelnými widgety a třemi typy tematických šablon (filmový typ........
Rozlišení 4K<br>1
Ultra HD TV

Rozlišení 4K

Rozlišení ULTRA HD představuje budoucnost digitálního obrazu, neboť oproti Full HD disponuje čtyřikrát vyšším rozlišením. Ohromujících 8,3 milionů pixelů poskytuje dokonalou kvalitu obrazu a neuvěřitelně živé detaily.
Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K<br>1
Ultra HD TV

Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K

Vychutnejte si Full HD obsah v kvalitě rozlišení 4K ULTRA HD. Zvýšení rozlišení na 4K v šesti krocích zvýšení rozlišení automaticky vylepšuje obsah v rozlišení Full HD na ULTRA HD.
Široké pozorovací úhly 4K IPS<br>1
Ultra HD TV

Široké pozorovací úhly 4K IPS

Jedním z tajemství vynikajícího zážitku ze sledování televizorů LG je speciálně navržený TV panel. IPS 4K poskytuje věrné barvy z libovolného úhlu při čtyřnásobném rozlišením oproti Full HD. Díky IPS 4K je u vás každé křeslo tím nejlepším místem ke sledování obsahu.
SmartShare<br>1
Inteligentní možnosti připojení...

SmartShare

Funkce SmartShare umožňuje uživatelům sdílet obsah snadněji a rychleji. Také vyhledává požadovaný obsah, aby jej bylo možné snadněji a přesněji sdílet. Zjednodušuje tak proces sdílení mezi různými zařízeními.
Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Bluetooth 3.0)1
Inteligentní možnosti připojen.....

Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku (Bluetooth 3.0)

Funkce Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku umožňuje prostřednictvím připojení Bluetooth poslouchat hudbu z mobilního zařízení pomocí reproduktorů televizoru.
*Zařízení podporovaná funkcí Bluetooth pro synchronizaci zvuku: mobilní zařízení založená na systému Android (v4.4 KitKat a vyšší) / iOS
SoftAP <br>1
Inteligentní možnosti připojení.....

SoftAP

SoftAP znamená Software enabled Access Point (Softwarem řízený přístupový bod). Tato funkce „virtuální“ Wi-Fi spouštěná softwarem fungujícím na zařízení vytváří bezdrátový přístupový bod.
* Funkce SoftAP by měla být po zapnutí TV nastavena v nabídce instalace.
* Zároveň nelze provozovat Inteligentní zrcadlení.
Intuitivní spouštěcí panel<br>1
webOS 3.0

Intuitivní spouštěcí panel

Na libovolnou aplikaci, vysílání, VOD nebo připojený obsah můžete přepnout, aniž byste museli procházet komplikované kroky. Svou zábavu najdete během okamžiku přímo na domovské obrazovce / spouštěcím panelu na obrazovce.
Připraveno na Magic Remote<br>1
webOS 3.0

Připraveno na Magic Remote

Ovladač Magic Remote umožňuje díky ovládání pohybem a hlasem ovládat vše na TV a set-top boxu současně. Převezměte kontrolu nad svým zážitkem ze zábavy díky nové úrovni pohodlí dálkového ovladače. Věnujte méně času hledání a více času potěšení.
Všechny specifikace

DISPLEJ

  • Typ

    Edge LED

  • Rozlišení

    3 840 × 2 160 (4K UHD)

  • Jas

    390

SYSTÉM VYSÍLÁNÍ

  • Analogový

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digitální

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Poměr stran

    6 režimů (16:9, originální, 4:3, vertikální zvětšení, celoplošné zvětšení, Just Scan)

ZVUK

  • Výstup zvuku / Systém reproduktorů

    10W + 10W / 2.0 kanály

  • Zvukové režimy

    6 režimů (Standard, Kino, Čistý hlas III, Sport, Hudba, Hra)

ROZHRANÍ

  • Boční panel

    Vstup HDMI, USB 2.0 (2), Slot CI

  • Zadní panel

    Vstup RF (2), vstup AV, vstup komponentního videa, optický výstup zvuku, vstup HDMI, RS-232C, výstup pro sluchátka, časové rozhraní, port LAN (2), výstup pro externí reproduktor (2)

ROZMĚRY (MM)

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (bez stojanu)

    1 240 × 721 × 60,9 / 16,5kg

  • Š × V × H / hmotnost (včetně stojanu)

    1 240 × 769 × 325 / 18,2kg

NAPÁJENÍ

  • Napětí, Hz

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Typické (W)

    92.8

OBECNÉ

  • Region

    CIS

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ

Další technickou dokumentaci a materiály ke stažení naleznete na partnerském portálu LG B2B.