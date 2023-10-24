About Cookies on This Site

Bildung

LG Digital Signage: Die ideale Lösung für den Bildungsbereich wie zum Beispiel Klassenräumen, Vorlesungssälen oder Cafeterias. Lernen Sie jetzt alle Displays kennen und finden Sie Ihre ideale Lösung von LG!

ID_02_Education_Hero_1461288543616

Bildung

LG Digital Signage maximiert die Zwei-Wege-Kommunikation über einen Touchscreen und ermöglicht es Ihnen, Standard-Signage-Lösungen mithilfe von Touch-Overlay-Systemen interaktiv zu machen.

Überblick Einsatzmöglichkeiten Hauptmerkmal Ressourcen SuperSign™ herunterladen
Überblick

 

LG Digital Signage bietet die ideale Lösung für verschiedene Bildungsszenarien. Diese Produktlinie von LG ist auf Schulen und andere Bildungseinrichtungen ausgelegt. Bildungsinhalte und Informationen werden in Ihrer Ihre Institution oder auf Ihrem Campus effektiv verbreitet. Das Portfolio umfasst die integrierte Touch-Funktion und das Touchscreen-Overlay, das Standard-Displays in Touchscreens verwandelt. Die Software SuperSign TV erleichtert das Content Management und Sie haben die Möglichkeit, in großen Räumen Inhalte in atemberaubender Bildqualität auf Videowänden zu präsentieren.

Anwendung – Bildung

1. Klassenzimmer (innen)

LG Digital Signage maximiert die Zwei-Wege-Kommunikation
über einen Touchscreen und ermöglicht es Ihnen, Standard-
Signage-Lösungen mithilfe von Touchscreen-Overlay-
Systemen interaktiv zu machen.

2. Klassenzimmer (außen)

Dank der kompakten Bildschirmgröße können Sie mit dem
kleinen Display von LG überall Informationen bereitstellen.

3. Hörsaal

Videowände wirken dank der riesigen Bildschirme in großen
Räumen faszinierend auf den Betrachter und locken neue
Studenten an.

4. Schülerunterkünfte und Cafeteria

SuperSign-TV-Geräte verwalten effektiv Inhalte und liefern
verschiedene Informationen.

1. Großbildschirm mit Ultra HD

Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Der große Ultra-HD-Bildschirm bietet ein einzigartiges Seherlebnis.

84"-Großbildschirm

Der große Bildschirm und der weite Betrachtungswinkel schaffen effektive Lernumgebungen, in denen die Lernenden den
Bildschirm aus jedem Winkel betrachten können.

4K-Upscaling

Das Upscaling und die Superauflösung von LG sind Technologien, die die Qualität von Full-HD-Inhalten nahezu auf Utra-HD-
Niveau bringen.

2. Zuverlässiger Touchscreen

5 mm dickes Schutzglas

Das 5 mm dicke Schutzglas des 84TR3B bietet
Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber äußeren Einflüssen, die in
Bildungseinrichtungen auftreten können.

Integrierte Touch-Funktion

Das Upscaling und die Superauflösung von LG sind
Technologien, die die Qualität von Full-HD-Inhalten nahezu
auf Utra-HD-Niveau bringen.

3. Touchscreen-Overlay

Multi-Touch mit schmalem Rahmen

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion kann bereits vorhandenen Displays
hinzugefügt werden, ohne dass die schlanke, klare Optik des
Rahmens beeinträchtigt wird.

10 Point Multi-Touch

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion erkennt gleichzeitig bis zu 10
Berührungen und sorgt ohne Notwendigkeit eines separaten
Stifts für eine realistischere Erfahrung.

4. Videowand

Schmalster Rahmen (VH7B)

Die Videowand mit der schmalsten Rahmenbreite lässt die
einzelnen Elemente der Videowand zu einem einzigen großen
Bildschirm verschmelzen.

Guter Betrachtungswinkel

Die Videowand von LG sorgt für klare Bilder bester Qualität,
auch wenn mehr als vier Elemente installiert werden. Dies ist
günstig, wenn Videowände in großen Räumen installiert
werden müssen.

Gleichmäßige Helligkeit

Die LED-Backlight-Technologie von LG garantiert eine hohe Gleichmäßigkeit in der Helligkeit und somit ein klares Bild. Auf anderen
Bildschirmen können bestimmte Stellen dunkler erscheinen als andere, wohingegen das neue VH7B dank gleichmäßiger Helligkeit
über den gesamten Bildschirm hinweg für ein rundum perfektes Seherlebnis sorgt.

Weiterentwickelte Daisy-Chain-Performance

DisplayPort-1.2-Anschlüsse ermöglichen auf 4K-Videowänden mit 2x2-Displays die Wiedergabe von Inhalten in Ultra HD.
(Verfügbarkeit: LV75A/LV77A)

LAN-Daisy-Chain-Performance

Mithilfe einer LAN-Daisy-Chain können Sie Befehle zur Bildschirmsteuerung und -überwachung ausführen und sogar die
Firmware aktualisieren. (Verfügbarkeit: VH7B)

5. Small Signage

Vierkern-SoC (System-on-Chip)

Das leistungsstarke SoC kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig
ausführen und sorgt für eine reibungslose Wiedergabe von
Inhalten.

webOS 2.0

Die webOS-2.0-Plattform stellt einfach zu bedienende
Werkzeuge zum bequemen Erstellen von Inhalten bereit.
SDK* und der technische Support von LG machen die
Entwicklung und die Verwaltung von Inhalten einfacher als je
zuvor.

6. SuperSign TV

Einfache Konnektivität

Dank des eingebauten SoC (System-on-Chip) und der
WLAN-Dongle-Unterstützung, ist die Installation ganz
einfach. Sie können die Gesamtkosten senken, indem Sie den
externen Media Player und die Ethernet/RS232C-Kabel
entfernen.

Ausfallsicherung

Mithilfe der USB-Failover-Funktion können Inhalte ohne tote
Punkte angezeigt werden, wenn kein Eingangssignal
vorhanden ist. Dateien im JPG-Format mit einer maximalen
Dateigröße von 10 MB werden unterstützt.

Content Management

Die SuperSign-Lösung umfasst die Software SuperSign Lite, W und C zur Bearbeitung, Planung, Verteilung und Verwaltung von Inhalten. Nach Installation von SuperSign W auf einem Server können Sie bis zu 1.000 TV-Geräte verwalten.

Video_Background_M03_1460711747981

Referenzvideo Bildung

Das 84" große interaktive Whiteboard von LG sowie der
dazugehörige Rahmen werden in K12-Schulen in den
Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten im Rahmen des Smart
Learning Program eingesetzt.

Entwicklung webbasierter Inhalte und
Funktionslösungsplayer

LG-B2B-PARTNERPORTAL

Entwicklung webbasierter Inhalte und
Funktionslösungsplayer

LG-B2B-PARTNERPORTAL

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration
(Software)

LG-B2B-PARTNERPORTAL