24" All-in-One Thin Client für das Gesundheitswesen mit Webcam und Lautsprecher

24CR670W-BP

Der LG Thin Client bietet eine bessere Leistung und niedrigere Kosten als ein herkömmlicher PC.

Warum Desktop-Virtualisierung

 

Einfach und sicher

LG Thin Client bietet medizinischen Einrichtungen einen Endpunkt, der Endbenutzerleistung und starken Datenschutz bietet. Er bietet eine sichere, kosteneffiziente und zuverlässige virtuelle Desktop-Erfahrung, die einfach zu implementieren und zu verwalten ist.

Höhere Sicherheit – Symbol

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit

 

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol

Jederzeit und überall Zugriff

Verbesserte Zusammenarbeit – Symbol

Bequeme Zusammenarbeit

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol

Kostenersparnis

 

 

 

All-in-One Thin Client

 

Entwickelt für medizinische Umgebungen

Der 24CR670WK von LG entspricht der Norm IEC 60601 für medizinische elektrische Geräte. Außerdem macht sein weißes Gehäuse Staub und Schmutz sichtbar, so dass die Substanzen leicht zu entfernen sind**.

 

LG Thin Client für medizinische Einrichtungen – für eine einfache und sichere Gesundheitsversorgung

Quad-Core-Prozessor

 

Starke Leistung

Mit dem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einer leistungsstarken Arbeitsspeicheroption hilft Ihnen der 24CR670WK, Ihre Arbeit schneller und einfacher als je zuvor zu erledigen.

 

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

Der Monitor ist mit einem Intel®-Celeron-N5105-Prozessor ausgerüstet

Prozessor

Intel® Celeron N5105
der Monitor mit 8 GB DDR4 und 256 GB SSD als Speicher.

RAM & Speicher

8GB DDR4 / SSD 256GB

 

der Monitor bietet Windows 10 IoT Enterprise als Betriebssystem.

BETRIEBSSYSTEM

Windows 10 IoT Unternehmen

Dualband-RFID, mit dem mehrere Personen das Gerät als personalisierten Thin Client verwenden können, der mit imprivata® READY kompatibel ist
Dualband-RFID

Öffentlich, aber personalisiert

Dank des RFID-Moduls können mehrere Personen das Gerät als personalisierten Thin Client verwenden. Dies ist besonders nützlich bei Schichtarbeit, da sich verschiedene Mitarbeiter auf einem einzigen Gerät beim persönlichen virtuellen Desktop anmelden können. Das RFID-Modul verbessert die Sicherheit und verhindert den Verlust sensibler Daten, indem es Einstellmöglichkeiten für den Endbenutzer bietet, z. B. die Kontrolle darüber, wer berechtigt ist, sich beim Thin Client anzumelden.
Full-HD-Webcam mit Push-Pull-Technik

Full-HD-Webcam mit Push-Pull-Technik

Mehr Benutzerfreundlichkeit und Komfort

Die integrierte Full-HD-Webcam mit Push-Pull-Funktion ermöglicht eine lebendige und klare Bilddarstellung und unterstützt die medizinische Fernbetreuung und Videokonferenzen.

Full HD IPS-Display

 

Deutlich sichtbar im Weitwinkelbereich

Der LG All-in-One Thin Client mit IPS-Technologie bietet visuellen Komfort, insbesondere beim Austausch von Diagrammen und medizinischen Informationen mit anderen.

 

Full HD IPS-Display mit großem Betrachtungswinkel

Unterstützung von bis zu 2 Displays

 

Multi-Display-Setup

Der LG 24CR670WK unterstützt zwei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu 4K UHD. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Monitore können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr Arbeit erledigen.

 

An den LG 24cn670w können zwei Bildschirme mit einer Auflösung von bis zu UHD 4K angeschlossen werden

Lüfterloses Design, das die Arbeits- und Kosteneffizienz erhöht

Lüfterloses Design

 

Geräuscharm und kosteneffizient

Das lüfterlose Design, das die Geräuschentwicklung reduziert, hilft nicht nur dem Krankenhauspersonal, sich auf die Arbeit zu konzentrieren, sondern ist auch kosteneffizient, da die Ausfallrate von Geräten aufgrund von Lüftern reduziert wird.

Ergonomisches Design

Intelligenter Arbeitsbereich

Der 24CR670WK ist neig-, dreh- und schwenkbar und kann in der Höhe verstellt werden, um ein komfortables Arbeiten zu ermöglichen. Diese Ergonomie macht es auch einfach, Inhalte mit anderen zu teilen und das Gerät für den Schichtbetrieb einzurichten, was dem Benutzer zugute kommt.

Höhenverstellbarer Standfuß im Bereich von 0 bis 130 mm

Kippen

-5° ~ 35°

Schwenkbarer Standfuß im Bereich von 0 bis 355 Grad (±5°)

Schwenken

0° ~ 355° (±5°)

In zwei Richtungen drehbarer Standfuß

Schwenken

±90° (bidirektional)

 

Höhenverstellbarer Standfuß im Bereich von 0 bis 130 mm

Höhe

0 ~ 130mm

Der Monitor im ergonomischen Design kann geneigt, geschwenkt gedreht und in der Höhe verstellt werden

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildschirmdiagonale

23,8 Zoll

Seitenverhältnis

16:9

Panel-Typ

IPS

Auflösung

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Helligkeit (Typ./Min.)

250 cd/m2, 200 cd/m2

Kontrast (Typ.)

1.000:1

Reaktionszeit (GtG)

5 ms

Betrachtungswinkel (CR≧10)

178° (Horizontal/vertikal)

SYSTEM

Processor

ntelⓇ Celeron N5105 (Quad Core 2.0 GHz, bis zu 2.9 GHz)

OS

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

Arbeitsspeicher

8 GB DDR4

Grafik

Integriert

Massenspeicher

256 GB NVMe SSD (M.2)

RFID

Dual-band RFID (Kompatibel mit Imprivata)

KONNEKTIVITÄT

DisplayPort

1 x DisplayPort (Output)

HDMI

1 x HDMI (Input)

USB

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C™ (mit DP)

Mikrofoneingang

3,5 Kopfhörer-/Mikrofon-Kombination

Kopfhörerausgang

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2

NETZWERK

Wireless

Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 2x2

Bluetooth

BT 5.1 Combo

Ethernet

Ja (Gigabit)

LAUTSPRECHER

Built-in Stereo

Ja (3 W x 2)

MASSE & GEWICHT

W x H x D (mit Standfuß)

553,8 x 512,9 x 240 mm

W x H x D (ohne Standfuß)

553,8 x 353,3 x 63 mm

Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

6,35 kg

Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

4,2 kg

VESA

100 x 100 mm

STANDFUSS

Verstellbarer Standfuß

Neigung: -5°~35°
Höhenverstellung: 130mm
Drehwinkel: 0°~355°
Pivot: ±90° (Bi-directional)

WEBCAM

Webcam

Full HD Webcam (Push-pull) mit Mikrofon

SICHERHEIT

TPM (Trust Platform Module)

Hardware TPM 2.0

Garantie

36 Monate

EAN

8806087975345

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(24CR670W-BP)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.