24" All-in-One Thin Client für das Gesundheitswesen mit Webcam und Lautsprecher

24" All-in-One Thin Client für das Gesundheitswesen mit Webcam und Lautsprecher

24CR671N-6P

24" All-in-One Thin Client für das Gesundheitswesen mit Webcam und Lautsprecher

Vorderseite
Der LG Thin Client bietet medizinischen Einrichtungen einen Endpunkt, der Endbenutzerleistung und starken Datenschutz garantiert.

Warum Desktop-Virtualisierung

 

Einfach und sicher

LG Thin Client bietet medizinischen Einrichtungen einen Endpunkt, der Endbenutzerleistung und starken Datenschutz bietet. Er bietet eine sichere, kosteneffiziente und zuverlässige virtuelle Desktop-Erfahrung, die einfach zu implementieren und zu verwalten ist.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit – Symbol.

Leistungsstarke Sicherheit

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit – Symbol.

Zugriff von überall und jederzeit

Praktische Zusammenarbeit – Symbol.

Praktische Zusammenarbeit

Kosteneinsparungen – Symbol.

Kosteneinsparungen

 

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

All-in-One Thin Client

 

Entwickelt für medizinische Umgebungen

Der 24CR671N von LG entspricht den IEC 60601-Standards für medizinische elektrische Geräte. Darüber hinaus trägt der weiße Farbkörper dazu bei, Staub und Schmutz sichtbar zu machen, sodass sich Substanzen leicht entfernen lassen**.

Der 24CR671N von LG entspricht den IEC 60601-Standards für medizinische elektrische Geräte. Darüber hinaus trägt der weiße Farbkörper dazu bei, Staub und Schmutz sichtbar zu machen, sodass sich Substanzen leicht entfernen lassen**.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

**Empfohlene Reinigungsprodukte sind Isopropanol 100 %, Ethanol 70 %, Cidex OPA, 0,9 % NaCl-Lösung. Alles außer Bildschirm. Weitere Einzelheiten finden Sie in der Bedienungsanleitung für Reinigungsanweisungen.

Quad-Core-Prozessor

 

Hohe Leistungsfähigkeit

Mit dem Quad-Core-Prozessor und einer leistungsstarken Systemspeicheroption können Sie mit dem 24CR671N Ihre Arbeit schneller und einfacher als je zuvor erledigen.

Mit Quad-Core-Prozessor erledigen Sie Ihre Arbeit schnell und einfach.

Der Thin Client mit Intel® Pentium N6005-Prozessor.

Prozessor

Intel® Pentium N6005

der Thin Client bietet 4GB oder 8GB DDR4.

RAM

4GB / 8GB DDR4

der Thin Client bietet eMMC mit 16 GB als Speicher.

Speicher

eMMC mit 16 GB

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

*Die oben aufgeführten RAM- und Speicherspezifikationen können je nach Modell variieren.

Mit dem RFID-Modul können mehrere Personen das Gerät als personalisierten Thin Client verwenden. Dies ist bei Schichtarbeit nützlich, da sich so mehrere Mitarbeiter auf einem einzigen Gerät beim persönlichen virtuellen Desktop anmelden können. Das RFID-Modul verbessert die Sicherheit und verhindert den Verlust sensibler Daten, indem es Anpassungsoptionen für den Endbenutzer vereinfacht, z. B. die Steuerung darüber, wer berechtigt ist, sich beim Thin Client anzumelden.

Dual Band RFID

Öffentlich, aber personalisiert

Mit dem RFID-Modul können mehrere Personen das Gerät als personalisierten Thin Client verwenden. Dies ist bei Schichtarbeit nützlich, da sich so mehrere Mitarbeiter auf einem einzigen Gerät beim persönlichen virtuellen Desktop anmelden können. Das RFID-Modul verbessert die Sicherheit und verhindert den Verlust sensibler Daten, indem es Anpassungsoptionen für den Endbenutzer vereinfacht, z. B. die Steuerung darüber, wer berechtigt ist, sich beim Thin Client anzumelden.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

Integr. Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam, lebendige u. klare Bilder für mediz. Fernversorg. u. Videokonf.

Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam

Benutzerfreundlichkeit u. Komfort

Integr. Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam, lebendige u. klare Bilder für mediz. Fernversorg. u. Videokonf.

Full-HD-Webcam mit Push-Pull-Technik

Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam

Benutzerfreundlichkeit u. Komfort

Integr. Push-Pull Full-HD-Webcam, lebendige u. klare Bilder für mediz. Fernversorg. u. Videokonf.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

IPS-Display mit Full HD

Deutlich sichtbar im Weitwinkel

Der LG All-in-One Thin Client mit IPS-Technologie bietet visuellen Komfort, insbesondere beim Freigeben von Diagrammen und medizinischen Informationen für andere.

Der LG All-in-One Thin Client mit IPS-Technologie bietet visuellen Komfort, insbesondere beim Freigeben von Diagrammen und medizinischen Informationen für andere.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

Bis zu 2 weitere Monitore anschließbar

Einrichtung mit mehreren Bildschirmen

Der LG 24CR671N unterstützt Dualbildschirme mit bis zu 4K UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Bildschirme können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr erledigen.

Der LG 24CR671N unterstützt Dualbildschirme mit bis zu 4K UHD-Auflösung. Dank der flexiblen Einrichtungsoptionen für mehrere Bildschirme können Sie in kürzerer Zeit mehr erledigen.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

*Zusätzliche Bildschirme können über USB Type-C™ und DisplayPort out angeschlossen werden.

Die lüfterlose lärmreduzierende Ausführung unterstützt nicht nur das Krankenhauspersonal dabei, ihre Arbeit konzentriert durchzuführen, sondern ist auch kostengünstig, indem die Geräteausfallrate aufgrund von Lüftern reduziert wird.

Lüfterlose Ausführung

Lautlos und kostengünstig

Die lüfterlose lärmreduzierende Ausführung unterstützt nicht nur das Krankenhauspersonal dabei, ihre Arbeit konzentriert durchzuführen, sondern ist auch kostengünstig, indem die Geräteausfallrate aufgrund von Lüftern reduziert wird.

*Nicht zur Verwendung bei der Anzeige radiologischer Bilder zur Überprüfung, Analyse oder Diagnose vorgesehen. Nicht für die diagnostische Radiologie vorgesehen.

Ergonomisches Design

Intelligenter Arbeitsbereich

Der 24CR671N ist neigbar, drehbar, schwenkbar und höhenverstellbar und sorgt so für mehr Komfort bei der Arbeit. Diese Ergonomie vereinfacht auch die Freigabe von Inhalten für andere und das Einrichten des Geräts für Schichtarbeit, was zu einem hohen Benutzerkomfort führt.

Der Thin Client bietet eine Neigungsverstellung.

Neigung

-5° ~ 35°

Der Thin Client bietet eine Schwenkverstellung.

Drehen

0° ~ 355°

Der Thin Client bietet eine Drehfunktion.

Drehbar

±90° (bidirektional)

 

Der Thin Client bietet Höhenverstellbarkeit.

Höhe

0 ~ 130 mm

Der Thin Client im ergonomischen Design kann geneigt, geschwenkt, gedreht und in der Höhe verstellt werden.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.