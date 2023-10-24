About Cookies on This Site

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

22XE1J-B

22XE1J-B

1,500nits FHD IP-rated Outdoor Display

Front view with infill image

Vielseitiges Outdoor-Display passend für Ihr Unternehmen

Werbung für Reifen wird auf einem 22XE1J angezeigt, der am oberen Teil des Gasölerators installiert ist. Eine Dame, die ein Café betritt, sieht sich die Werbung auf dem 22XE1J an, der an der Gebäudewand installiert ist.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Ein 22XE1J ist an der Wand am Eingang des Gebäudes installiert, darunter steht ein weiterer 22XE1J für die Reservierung. Die Dame mit Sonnenbrille benutzt den 22XE1J-Bildschirm mit einem Touch-Overlay, um eine Reservierung vorzunehmen. Der Bildschirm bleibt auch bei direkter Sonneneinstrahlung sichtbar.

Hohe Sichtbarkeit in hellen Umgebungen

Mit einer Helligkeit von 1.500 nits bietet der 22XE1J eine hohe Sichtbarkeit in hellen Umgebungen. Darüber hinaus kann seine klare Sichtbarkeit eine Vielzahl von Informationen liefern, sogar für Personen, die polarisierte Sonnenbrillen tragen.

The left one shows a 22XE1J installed on the wall Das linke Bild zeigt einen an der Wand installierten 22XE1J mit einer Größe von 21,5&quot;. Auf der rechten Seite sind verschiedene Bildschirmtypen zu sehen: Ein hängender Typ, ein Kiosktyp und ein freistehender Installationstyp.its 21.5&quot; in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A hanging type, kiosk type, and stand-alone installation type."

Vielseitige Bildschirmgröße von 21,5 Zoll

Die kleine und leichte Größe von 21,5 Zoll ermöglicht einen flexiblen Einsatz in verschiedenen Räumen. Insbesondere können Sie den Bildschirm auf verschiedene Weise installieren, was eine hohe Auslastung für kleine und mittlere Unternehmen (SMB) bis hin zu großen Unternehmen ermöglicht.

Der 22XE1J ist gegen Staub, direkte Sonneneinstrahlung, Regen und Schnee geschützt.

Sicherer Schutz durch IP56-Design

Das Display ist für einen zuverlässigen Betrieb nach IP56 abgedichtet. Es ist nicht nur wasserdicht, sondern auch wetterfest gegen die schädlichen Auswirkungen von Sonne, Regen, Schnee, Staub und Wind, was für den Einsatz im Freien unerlässlich ist.

Ein Display funktioniert gut in einer Umgebung von -30~50°C.

Breiter Betriebstemperaturbereich

Der 22XE1J kann in einem weiten Betriebstemperaturbereich eingesetzt werden, was bei der Installation im Freien zu weniger Einschränkungen führt.

Der 22XE1J hat eine konforme Beschichtung, die ihn resistent gegen Staub und Salzgehalt in der Feuchtigkeit macht.

Konforme Beschichtung

Die konforme Beschichtung* verbessert die Zuverlässigkeit der Leiterplatte und des Netzteils, indem sie sie vor Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit usw. schützt.

* Konforme Beschichtung: Dünne Schutzfilme/Atmungsmembranen, die Wasserdampf und feste Verunreinigungen filtern.

Der Bildschirm des 22XE1J kann seine Helligkeit automatisch an das Umgebungslicht anpassen.

Intelligente Helligkeits-
steuerung

Die Bildschirmhelligkeit wird je nach Umgebungslicht automatisch angepasst. Bei hellem Licht wird die Helligkeit erhöht, um die Sicht zu verbessern, während sie bei Dunkelheit verringert wird, um den Stromverbrauch zu reduzieren.

Hohe Leistung mit webOS

Der Quad Core SoC* kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausführen, ohne dass ein separater Mediaplayer benötigt wird. Darüber hinaus verbessert die webOS 4.1 Plattform den Benutzerkomfort mit einer intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche und einfachen Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig erledigt werden können, lassen sich über die Web-OS-Plattform leicht organisieren.

* System-on-Chip

Einfache Verteilung von Inhalten
& SW-Update

Der 22XE1J verfügt über integriertes Wi-Fi*, Bluetooth und Beacon, die die drahtlose Verteilung von Inhalten und die Aktualisierung der Firmware erleichtern. Insbesondere durch die Verwendung von Beacon und BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kann der Shopmanager verschiedene Werbeaktivitäten durchführen, wie z. B. die Bereitstellung von Werbecoupons oder Produktinformationen für Besucher in Echtzeit.

Der Ladenbesitzer kann über eine drahtlose Verbindung wie Wi-Fi oder Bluetooth problemlos Inhalte verteilen und die Firmware aktualisieren.

* Die Wi-Fi-Leistung kann je nach Router und Gegebenheiten variieren.

Web-Überwachung
(Control Manager)

Dies ist eine webbasierte Überwachungslösung, die dem Benutzer eine einfache Kontrolle ermöglicht. Sie ermöglicht dem Benutzer jederzeit und überall vollen Zugriff von seinem Mobiltelefon oder PC aus, solange er mit einem Netzwerk verbunden ist, und bietet Zugriff auf aktuelle und vergangene Daten. Die Benutzer können das Gerät überwachen, Anpassungen vornehmen und es in Echtzeit fernsteuern.

Die Benutzer können ihre Bildschirme über Mobiltelefon und Laptop überwachen und steuern.

LGs einfacher Werbehelfer, Promota

Mit der Anwendung Promota* von LG, die auf ein mobiles Gerät heruntergeladen werden kann, können Sie ganz einfach Ihre eigenen Display-Inhalte erstellen. Mit Promota können Sie Texte und Bilder hinzufügen, um ein Online-Profil für Ihr Unternehmen zu erstellen und Ihren Kunden Informationen wie Veranstaltungshinweise, saisonale Menüs, Sonderangebote und vieles mehr zukommen zu lassen, während Sie gleichzeitig benutzerfreundliche Vorlagen für Ihre Branche empfehlen.

Der Ladenbesitzer kann mit der mobilen Anwendung ganz einfach Menüinhalte auf dem Menüboard erstellen.

* LG Promota kann aus dem App Store und dem Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für die Region Europa/GUS)

LG ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Mit dem optionalen LG ConnectedCare* Service, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Service-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Er verwaltet den Status der Bildschirme an den Arbeitsplätzen der Kunden aus der Ferne für Fehlerdiagnosen und Fernsteuerungsdienste und unterstützt so den stabilen Betrieb der Unternehmen der Kunden.

Der LG-Mitarbeiter überwacht die 22XE1J-Serie, die an einem anderen Ort installiert ist, aus der Ferne mit Hilfe der cloudbasierten LG-Überwachungslösung.

* Die Verfügbarkeit des "LG ConnectedCare"-Service ist je nach Region unterschiedlich und muss separat erworben werden. Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Edge

Helligkeit

1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

16,7 Mio. Farben

Farbraum

NTSC 72%

Kontrastverhältnis

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

800,000:1

Lebensdauer

70.000 Stunden (typ.)

Native Auflösung

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

24/7

Panel-Technologie

IPS (AHVA)

Hoch-/Querformat

JA/JA

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

JA

Wiederholrate

60 Hz

Reaktionszeit

25ms (G to G)

Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

21.5

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Haze 25%

Transparenz

k. A.

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178º x 178º

ANSCHLÜSSE

Audioeingang

NEIN

Audioausgang

NEIN

Daisy Chain

NEIN

DP-Eingang

NEIN

DP-Ausgang

NEIN

DVI-D-Eingang

NEIN

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

JA

HDMI-Eingang

JA (1 E/A)

HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI-Ausgang

NEIN

IR-Eingang

NEIN

IR-Ausgang

NEIN

RGB-Eingang

NEIN

RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

JA (1 E/A)

RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

NEIN

RS232C-Eingang

JA

RS232C-Ausgang

NEIN

Touch-USB

NEIN

USB-Anschluss

USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

Rahmenfarbe

Black

Rahmenbreite

38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

632 x 394 x 187mm

Griff

NEIN

Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

k. A.

Packgewicht

10Kg

VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

100 x 100 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

8.3Kg

Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

k. A.

SCHUTZGLAS

Entspiegelt

JA

Stärke des Schutzes

k. A.

Infrarot – Widerstand (IR)

JA

Bruchsicher

JA

Gehärtete/chemische Verstärkung

Gehärtete Verstärkung

Dicke

2mm

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

JA

Autom. Helligkeitssensor

JA

BLU-Sensor

NEIN

Stromsensor

NEIN

Ventilation (integriert)

JA

Feuchtigkeitssensor

JA

Interner Speicher (eMMC)

16 GB

Lokale Tastenbedienung

NEIN

Pixelsensor

NEIN

Leistungsanzeige

JA

Näherungssensor

NEIN

Temperatursensor

JA

WLAN/BT (integriert)

JA

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

ID automatisch einstellen

NEIN

Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

NEIN

Beacon

NEIN

Booten des Logo-Bildes

JA

Helligkeitskorrektur

NEIN

Cisco-Zertifizierung

NEIN

Control Manager

JA

Crestron Connected

NEIN

Externe Eingangsrotation

JA

Ausfallsicherung

JA

Nahtlose Wiedergabe

JA

Gruppenleiter

JA

HDMI-CEC

JA

ISM-Methode

JA

Lokale Inhaltsplanung

JA

Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

JA

Netzwerkfähig

JA

Kein Signalbild

JA

Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NEIN

PiP

NEIN

Wiedergabe über URL

JA

PM-Modus

JA

Pro:Idiom

JA

RS232C-Synch.

NEIN

Scan-Inversion

NEIN

Bildschirmausrichtung

JA

Screen Share

NEIN

Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

JA

SI-Server-Einstellung

JA

Intelligente Energieersparnis

JA

SNMP

JA

Status-Mailing

JA

Einstellungen Kachelmodus

NEIN

Plug & Play über USB

JA

Video Tag

JA (4 Video-Tags)

Wake-on-LAN

JA

webRTC

JA

S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebsluftfeuchte

5 % to 100 %

Betriebstemperatur

-30 °C to 50 °C

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Energieversorgung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.:

115W

Ausschalten

0.5W

Typ.

85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

SOUND

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

NEIN

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT (nur USA)

NEIN

ErP/Energy Star

JA/NEIN

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-Leistung integriert

NEIN

OPS-kompatibel

NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

Connected Care

JA

Mobile CMS

NEIN

Promota

JA

SuperSign Cloud

NEIN

SuperSign CMS

JA

SuperSign Control+

JA

SuperSign WB

NEIN

SPRACHE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

Optional

NEIN

SONDERFUNKTION

Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

JA

Direktes Sonnenlicht

JA

IP-Schutzart

IP56

Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

k. A.

Stromschutz

k. A.

Intelligente Kalibrierung

k. A.

Neigen (nach unten)

Max. 15 degree

Neigen (nach oben)

k. A.

SPEZIALFUNKTION – TOUCH-FUNKTION

Präzision (typ.)

k. A.

Verfügbare Objektgröße Touchscreen

k. A.

Schnittstelle

k. A.

Multi-Touch-Punkt

k. A.

Betriebssystem-Unterstützung

k. A.

Schutzglasstärke

k. A.

Schutzglasübertragung

k. A.

Reaktionszeit („Paint“-App auf Windows 10-PC)

k. A.

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(22XE1J-B)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.