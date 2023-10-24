About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric Set-Top-Box

STB-5500

+45-Grad-Seitenansicht
Intelligente Inhaltsanpassung

Intelligente Inhaltsanpassung

Erstellen Sie Ihre eigene Lösung mithilfe der Tools zur intelligenten individuellen Anpassung und der Content-Management-Software von LG. Dank der maßgeschneiderten Lösung können Hotels ihre Marke auf ein neues Niveau heben.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Vorinstallierte App
INTELLIGENTE KONNEKTIVITÄT

INTELLIGENTE KONNEKTIVITÄT

Wechseln Sie ungehindert und problemlos zwischen den Displays. Dank LG Smart Share ist das Spiegeln und Teilen von Inhalten zwischen Fernseher und anderen Smart-Geräten unglaublich einfach und benutzerfreundlich.
• Smart Share, Screen Share – WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Sound Sync
Unterstützt ULTRA HD

Unterstützt ULTRA HD

Der STB-5500 unterstützt die ULTRA-HD-Videodekodierung und -Ausgabeauflösung und aktualisiert Full-HD-Inhalte automatisch auf ULTRA HD. Damit können Sie klar sichtbare Botschaften übermitteln und den Inhalten Animationen hinzufügen.
SoftAP   

SoftAP

Soft AP steht für Software Enabled Access Point (softwarefähiger Zugangspunkt). Diese „virtuelle“ WLAN-Funktion erstellt mithilfe von Software einen WLAN-Hotspot.

Bereit für externe Modulerweiterung

Bereit für externe Modulerweiterung

Der STB-5500 ist auf zusätzliche externe Modulerweiterungen ausgelegt. Dies reduziert den Bedarf an Kabeln und Anschlüssen und vereinfacht die Installation und Verwaltung.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

KATEGORIE

Kategorie

Set-Top-Box

DESIGN

Standfuß-Typ

M16

Farbe Vorderseite

Nein (Schwarz)

VIDEO

SoC (Marketing-Bezeichnung)

Ja

Ausgabeauflösung

720P/1366*768/1080P/2160P

24p Real Cinema (3:3-Pull-down)

Ja

AUDIO

Deep Learning AI-Sound

Ja(SPDIF)

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

Digitaler TV-Empfang (terrestrisch, Kabel, Satellit)

DVB-T2/C/S2, Analog PAL/SECAM

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

Pro:Centric SMART

Ja (Smart)

Daten-Streaming (IP und RF)

Ja

Anwendung Pro:Centric

Ja (PCA 3.7)

RF (1/2 Tuner)

Ja (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Servicekarussell (TLL/XML)"

GEM / Flash / HTML5

IP-Rückkanal

Ja

EzManager (Einfachheit)

Ja

Ferndiagnose

Ja (Ferndiagnose)

Multicast/Unicast-fähig

Ja/ Ja

webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

Ja

Pro:Idiom (S/W-Typ)

Ja

Weitere (Verimatrix, SECURE MEDIA)

Ja

SMART-FUNKTION

Smart Home (Startleiste)

Ja

Webbrowser

Ja

Vorinstallierte App

Ja

Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

Bereit (AN-MR650)

Soft AP

Ja

WLAN (Bandbreite)

Ja (11ac)

Screen Share (Miracast)

Ja

Smart Share (DLNA)

Ja

DIAL

Ja

LG Sound Sync/Bluetooth

Ja

SONSTIGE FUNKTION

Wake-on-RF

Ja

WOL/WOWL

Ja / Nein

SNMP

Ja

SI-kompatibel (TVLink Interactive)

Ja (TV Link Interactive)

HTNG-CEC

Ja(1.4)

IR-Ausgang

Ja (RS-232C)

Hotelmodus/PDM/Installationsmenü

Ja

Sperrmodus

Ja (Begrenzt)

Anschlussblock

Ja (RS-232C)

Begrüßungsbildschirm (Splash-Image)

Ja

Freie Kanalzuordnung

Ja

RJP-Kompatibilität (Remote Jack Pack/Geräteanschlussadapter)

Ja
Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Einstelloption

Ja

Autom. Abschaltung/Sleep-Timer

Ja/Ja

Intelligente Energieersparnis

Ja

Motion Eye Care

Ja

BUCHSENSCHNITTSTELLE

HDMI

2(HDMI IN)

USB

2(2.0)

Leistung

1

HDMI-Ausgang

1

Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

1

AV-Eingang (4-polige Telefonbuchse)

1

Externes IR (3-polige Telefonbuchse)

1

RF-Eingang

2

RS-232C-TV-Steuerung (4-polige Telefonbuchse)

1

Serviceanschluss (zur Fehlerbeseitigung)

1

LAN-Anschluss

1

VESA-kompatibel

VESA

MECHANISCH

Gewicht

TBD

Transportgewicht

TBD

Größe

233 * 29.8 * 180.5

LEISTUNG

Energieversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

100–240 V, 50/60 Hz

Stromverbrauch (typ.)

Noch nicht festgelegt

Stromverbrauch Standby

0,3 W↓

ERFORDERLICHE LISTUNG(ZERTIFIZIERUNG)

Sicherheit

CB

EMC

CE

ZUBEHÖR

AC-Adapter

Ja

Kabel

HDMI, Verbindungskabel zwischen RS232 und Telefon, AV-Ausführung

Benutzerhandbuch

Simple Book

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.