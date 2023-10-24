About Cookies on This Site

Einzelhandel

Ideale Informationsdisplay-Lösungen für den Einzelhandel oder Fastfood-Restaurants, um geschäftliche Kommunikation zu bewerben. Lernen Sie jetzt alle Displays kennen und finden Sie Ihre ideale Lösung von LG!

ID_01_Retail&QSR_Hero_1461227818885

Einzelhandel und Schnellrestaurants

LG bietet die beste Signage-Lösung für Betreiber von KMUs oder Einkaufszentren, die Corporate-Spots, Produktwerbung und -informationen im Einzelhandel verbreiten und fördern wollen. Digital-Signage-Lösungen bedürfen für den Einsatz im Einzelhandel der folgenden Schlüsselelemente.

Einzelhandel Schnellrestaurants Hauptmerkmal SuperSign™ herunterladen
Einzelhandel

Einzelhandel (Einkaufszentrum)

Digital Signage wird in Modegeschäften, Märkten, Autosalons und weiteren Einzelhandelsumgebungen für Werbung oder als Informationsanzeigetafel mit attraktiven kommerziellen Inhalten, v. a. (bewegte) Bilder, und sogar interaktiv eingesetzt. LG bietet die beste Signage-Lösung für Betreiber von KMUs oder Einkaufszentren, die Unternehmenswerbespots sowie Produktwerbung und -informationen im Einzelhandel verbreiten und fördern wollen. Digital-Signage-Lösungen bedürfen für den Einsatz im Einzelhandel der folgenden Schlüsselelemente.

Einsatzmöglichkeiten

1. Werbung

Das hochwertige Ultra-HD-Display ist ein echter Blickfang in
Bereichen mit hoher Besucherfrequenz.

2. Kunstwand

Display für Shop-Wände oder große Räume, die
Erweiterbarkeit erfordern.

3. Werbetafel

Im gewerblichen Umfeld häufig eingesetztes Display.

4. Kiosk/Orientierung

Das Display führt Kunden mittels interaktiver Kommunikation

direkt zu den gewünschten Informationen.

5. Informationstafel

Das Display ist vielseitig einsetzbar und in mehreren Größen und Varianten erhältlich.

Schnellrestaurants

Im Bereich Schnellrestaurants wird Digital Signage hauptsächlich zum Anzeigen der Speisekarte verwendet. Die jüngsten Fortschritte machen es möglich, dass nicht nur die Speisekarte mit allen dazugehörigen Informationen dargestellt werden kann, sondern es können auch kurzfristig Werbeaktionen beworben werden. Diese digitalen Anzeigetafeln haben einen Einfluss auf die Raumgestaltung und die Atmosphäre des Restaurants und bieten den Gästen unterhaltsame Inhalte. Filialleiter müssen jedoch schnell Änderungen vornehmen, um die Werbeinhalte stets aktuell zu halten. All dies ist möglich, wenn die folgenden Voraussetzungen für Digital Signage in Betracht gezogen werden.

Einsatzmöglichkeiten

1. Speisekartenanzeige/Werbetafel

An den Schaltern oder in den Filialen installiertes Display, das Informationen zur Speisekarten liefert.

2. Drive-in/Schaufenster

Außen an Filialen angebrachtes Display, auf dem

Sonderaktionen und -angebote vorgestellt werden.

1. Ultra-HD-Bildschirm

Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Der große Ultra-HD-Bildschirm bietet ein einzigartiges Seherlebnis.

4K-Upscaling

Das Upscaling und die Superauflösung von LG sind Technologien, die die Qualität von Full-HD-Inhalten nahezu auf Utra-HD-Niveau bringen.

2. Videowand

Schmalster Rahmen (VH7B)

Die Videowand mit der schmalsten Rahmenbreite lässt die

einzelnen Elemente der Videowand zu einem einzigen großen

Bildschirm verschmelzen.

Guter Betrachtungswinkel

Die Videowand von LG sorgt für klare Bilder bester Qualität,

auch wenn mehr als vier Elemente installiert werden. Dies ist

günstig, wenn Videowände in großen Räumen installiert

werden müssen.

Gleichmäßige Helligkeit

 

Die LED-Backlight-Technologie von LG garantiert eine hohe Gleichmäßigkeit in der Helligkeit und somit ein klares Bild. Auf anderen
Bildschirmen können bestimmte Stellen dunkler erscheinen als andere, wohingegen das neue VH7B dank gleichmäßiger Helligkeit
über den gesamten Bildschirm hinweg für ein rundum perfektes Seherlebnis sorgt.

Weiterentwickelte Daisy-Chain-Performance

DisplayPort-1.2-Anschlüsse ermöglichen auf 4K-Videowänden mit 2x2-Displays die Wiedergabe von Inhalten in Ultra HD.
(Verfügbarkeit: LV75A/LV77A)

LAN-Daisy-Chain-Performance

Mithilfe einer LAN-Daisy-Chain können Sie Befehle zur Bildschirmsteuerung und -überwachung ausführen und sogar die
Firmware aktualisieren. (Verfügbarkeit: VH7B)

3. Standard Signage

Erweitertes Failover

Inhalte werden ohne tote Punkte angezeigt, wenn keiner der externen Eingänge funktioniert. Der Monitor führt die Signalschaltung automatisch durch.

Praktischer Konnektivitätssupport

Simple-Network-Management-Protocol(SNMP)-
Unterstützung sorgt für ein komfortables Netzwerk-
Management.

WLAN-Unterstützung

LG Standard Signage unterstützt den WLAN-USB-Dongle-
Anschluss für die bequeme Content-Verteilung.

Digitaleingang zu Daisy Chain

Das unterstützte DVI/HDMI-Digitalsignal wird zu einem DP-
Ausgang geleitet.

Bildschirmsteuerungsmodus

Seitenverhältnis bleibt erhalten (Installationsmenü > LG
Digital Signage > PM-Modus) Behalten Sie beim Ein- und
Ausschalten Auflösung und Bildqualität durch Empfangen
von EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) bei.

Standby-Bildschirm

Auch ohne Signal vom Media-Player schaltet sich das
Netzwerk nicht vollständig ab. Eine Fernbedienung ist
demnach möglich, was die Stromverschwendung reduziert
und ein effizientes Management ermöglicht.

Scheduled Screen Wash

Verhindert das dauerhafte Einbrennen von Standbildern
durch das regelmäßige Einspielen von Screen-Wash-
Sequenzen. (Installationsmenü > ISM-Methode)

Content Management

Screen Fault Detection erkennt Bildschirmausfälle und
verschickt ein Warnprotokoll per E-Mail.

Planung von Inhalten per USB

Abspielen und Planen von Inhalten über einen USB-
Anschluss; keine Server-Verbindung erforderlich.

4. Small Signage

Vierkern-SoC (System-on-Chip)

Das leistungsstarke SoC kann mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig
ausführen und sorgt für eine reibungslose Wiedergabe von
Inhalten.

webOS 2.0

Die webOS-2.0-Plattform stellt einfach zu bedienende
Werkzeuge zum bequemen Erstellen von Inhalten bereit.
SDK* und der technische Support von LG machen die
Entwicklung und die Verwaltung von Inhalten einfacher als je
zuvor.

5. Eingebautes Touch Signage

5 mm dickes Schutzglas

Das 5 mm dicke Schutzglas des 84TR3B bietet
Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber äußeren Einflüssen, die in
Bildungseinrichtungen auftreten können.

Integrierte Touch-Funktion

Das Upscaling und die Superauflösung von LG sind
Technologien, die die Qualität von Full-HD-Inhalten nahezu
auf Utra-HD-Niveau bringen.

6. Touchscreen-Overlay

Multi-Touch mit schmalem Rahmen

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion kann bereits vorhandenen Displays
hinzugefügt werden, ohne dass die schlanke, klare Optik des
Rahmens beeinträchtigt wird.

10 Point Multi-Touch

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion erkennt gleichzeitig bis zu 10
Berührungen und sorgt ohne Notwendigkeit eines separaten
Stifts für eine realistischere Erfahrung.

7. LG Smart Hybrid Cooler

Hybrid-Display

Ist der Näherungssensor aktiviert, wechselt die Anzeige vom Werbemodus in den transparenten Modus.

Display mit lebendigem, klarem Bild

Speziell für den LG Smart Hybrid Cooler entwickelt, bietet das M+ Panel (dank zusätzlicher weißer Pixel und mehr Transparenz) hellere Bilder und sorgt so für lebendige digitale Inhalte.

Da der Luftspalt zwischen dem Türglas und dem transparenten LCD-Panel eliminiert wurde, zeigt der LG Smart Hybrid Cooler ein beispiellos klares Bild in lebendigen Farben.

8. Außenbereich/Schaufenster

Zuverlässig große Helligkeit

Im Laufe der Zeit verringert sich die Helligkeit abhängig von der Betriebsdauer. LG XF2B jedoch behält seine Helligkeit für lange Zeit bei.

Lüfterlose Lärmreduktion

Geschützt vor Staub und Feuchtigkeit

Dank der speziellen Schutzbeschichtung trotzt das Display
Staub, Eisenspänen, Feuchtigkeit und anderen äußeren
Einflüssen.

Geringer Stromverbrauch durch M+

Es verfügt dank M+ Panel über eine hervorragende
Energieeffizienz und bietet Kosteneinsparungen. Der
Stromverbrauch verringert sich im Vergleich zum RGB-Panel
um den Faktor 31.

Kostengünstiges Gehäuse

Die hohe Zuverlässigkeit bei hohen Betriebstemperaturen
reduziert die Materialkosten des Gehäuses.

Fernüberwachung in Echtzeit

Speichern von
Systemprotokolldateien

Unterstützt das Backup von Protokolldateien zur
Fehlerklärung, wenn das Gehäuse ausfällt. Benutzern werden
Gehäusefehler bequem in der Protokolldatei angezeigt.

Entwicklung webbasierter Inhalte und
Funktionslösungsplayer

LG-B2B-Partnerportal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration
(Software)

LG-B2B-Partnerportal