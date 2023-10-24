About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc ist ein Komplettgerät mit einem innovativen und umweltfreundlichen R1-Kompressor und dem Kältemittel R32. Dieses Gerät ist bei extrem kalten Temperaturen bis zu -25 °C einsetzbar und erwärmt Wasser auf bis zu 65 °C.

a black basic image

THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Komplettlösung mit höchster Heizeffizienz und R32-Kältemittel.

Features Line Up
Features
Kaufanfrage

Funktionsweise des THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Funktionsweise des THERMA V R32 Monobloc

Durch das ußengerät erzeugte Wärme wird durch Wärmeaustausch mit der Außenluft in den Warmwassertank des Hauses transferiert, um Heizung und Warmwasser zu liefern.

Zuverlässiges Heizen

THERMA V R32 Monobloc bietet zuverlässiges und leistungsstarkes Heizen für Innenräume. Er kann selbst bei kalter Witterung bis zu -25 °C betrieben werden und zudem die Wassertemperatur bei max. 65 °C halten.

Zuverlässiges Heizen1

Revolutionärer R1-Kompressor

THERMA V R32 Monobloc ist mit dem revolutionären R1-Kompressor ausgestattet. Dieser fortschrittliche Kompressor hat insbesondere die Kippbewegung der Schnecke verbessert und steigert die Gesamteffizienz und Zuverlässigkeit. Zudem wurde der Betriebsbereich des Kompressors von 10 Hz auf 150 Hz erhöht.

Umweltfreundliches Kältemittel

THERMA V R32 Monobloc ist mit R32-Kältemittel ausgestattet, dem umweltfreundlichen Kältemittel mit einem Treibhauspotenzial von 675, und damit 70 % niedriger als R410A. Mit dem Kältemittel R32 ist der THERMA V R32 Monobloc hocheffizient als umweltfreundliche Heizlösung.

*Das obige Resultat basiert auf einer Raumheizung bei 35 ℃.
*Raumheizung bei 55 °C erhielt eine A+ Bewertung.

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Die intuitive Bedientafel ermöglicht die schnelle und mühelose Bedienung durch eine einfache Berührung und Benutzer können Pläne anhand ihres Lebensstils erstellen. Zudem ermöglicht die tägliche oder monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs eine effiziente Energieverwaltung.

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Mithilfe der LG ThinQ™-App können Benutzer das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus mühelos steuern. Fernzugang zum Heizungssystem bietet den Benutzern ein Höchstmaß an Komfort.

Einfache und schnelle Installation

Einfache und schnelle Installation

Als All-in-One-Lösung besteht das THERMA V R32 Monoblock Außengerät aus 3 Hauptkomponenten.

Benutzerfreundlicher Service

Die Kompettheizungslösung mit integrierten Komponenten ermöglicht eine mühelose Installation ohne zusätzliche Rohrleitungen für Kältemittel. Installateure können mühelosen Überprüfungen und Servicearbeiten ausführen, indem sie nur 3 Schrauben lösen. Zudem sind Wasssersiebe mit Clip für eine mühelose Wartung ohne zusätzliche Werkzeuge montiert.

Einstellung vor der Installation

Installateure können anhand der Informationen zum Installationsort die Voreinstellung mit dem LG Heizungskonfigurator vornehmen und die Daten auf eine Speicherkarte aus dem Büro speichern. Am Standort stecken die Installateure anschließend die Speicherkarte einfach hinten am Remote-Controller ein, um die Konfigurationsdaten zu aktivieren. Das ermöglicht eine mühelose und schnelle Inbetriebnahme für Installateure.

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Der Remote-Controller kann bis zu 50 Verlaufspunkte speichern und ermöglicht die mühelose Identifikation der Ursache einer Störung oder eines Fehlers und damit die Lösungsfindung.

THERMA V Produktreihe

THERMA V Produktreihe

Kaufanfrage

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren