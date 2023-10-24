About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V R32 Silent Monoblock

LG THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc ist ein All-in-one-Gerät, das mit einem innovativen und umweltfreundlichen R1-Kompressor und R32-Kältemittel ausgestattet ist.
Es läuft dank des niedrigen Geräuschpegels sehr leise, was auch Flexibilität bei der Installation bietet.

Bild eines Außenbereichs und eines Hauses mit installiertem Monobloc.

THERMA V R32 Silent Monoblock

Eine All-in-one-Heizlösung mit R32-Kältemittel und geräuscharmem Modus sorgt für eine ruhige Umgebung und höchste Heizleistung.

Funktionsweise des THERMA V R32 Monobloc1

So funktioniert THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc

Die durch das Außengerät erzeugte Wärme wird durch Wärmeaustausch mit der Außenluft in den Warmwassertank des Hauses transferiert, um Heizung und Warmwasser zu liefern.

Reduzierter Schallpegel

Im geräuscharmen Modus mit einem Schallleistungspegel von 54 dB (A) und einem Schalldruckpegel von 32 dB (A) in 5 Metern Entfernung ist Therma V Silent Monobloc leiser als eine Bibliothek.

Verbesserte Flexibilität bei der Installation

Therma V Silent Monobloc entspricht den gesetzlichen Bestimmungen, um den Geräuschpegel von 22 bis 6 Uhr unter 35 dB (A) zu halten. Das Gerät kann nur 4 Meter von benachbarten Häusern entfernt installiert werden.

Zuverlässiges Heizen

THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc bietet zuverlässiges und leistungsstarkes Heizen für Innenräume. Das Gerät kann auch bei extrem kaltem Wetter bei –25 °C betrieben werden. Darüber hinaus bietet es eine Austrittswassertemperatur von maximal 65 °C.

Zuverlässiges Heizen1

Revolutionärer R1-Kompressor

THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc ist mit dem revolutionären R1-Kompressor ausgestattet. Dieser fortschrittliche Kompressor hat insbesondere die Kippbewegung der Schnecke verbessert und steigert die Gesamteffizienz und Zuverlässigkeit. Zudem wurde der Betriebsbereich des Kompressors von 10 Hz auf 150 Hz erhöht.

*Das obige Ergebnis basiert auf einer Raumbeheizung auf 35 °C.
*Die Raumbeheizung auf 55 °C erhielt die Bewertung A+.

Umweltfreundliches Kältemittel

THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc ist mit R32-Kältemittel ausgestattet, einem umweltverträglichen Kältemittel mit einem Treibhauspotenzial von 675, 70 % weniger als das von R410A. Mit dem Kältemittel R32 ist THERMA V R32 Monobloc als umweltfreundliche Heizlösung äußerst energieeffizient.

Intelligente Heizsteuerung1

Intelligente Heizsteuerung

Die intuitive Bedientafel ermöglicht die schnelle und mühelose Bedienung durch eine einfache Berührung und Benutzer können Pläne anhand ihres Lebensstils erstellen. Zudem ermöglicht die tägliche oder monatliche Überwachung des Stromverbrauchs eine effiziente Energieverwaltung.

*Für die Energieüberwachung erforderliches Zubehör: PENKTH000 (Messgeräte-Schnittstellenmodul) und Wattmessgerät, Wärmemessgerät, Temperatursensor etc. Siehe Installationsanleitung.

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus1

Fernbedienung von jedem Ort aus

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ™-App können Benutzer das Heizungssystem jederzeit und von jedem Ort aus mühelos bedienen. Der Fernzugriff auf das Heizungssystem bietet den Benutzern ein Höchstmaß an Komfort.

*Erforderliches Zubehör: Smart Speaker Google Home, PWFMDD200 (LG-WLAN-Modem) und PWYREW000.
**Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
***Google Home Voice wird in Großbritannien, Frankreich, Deutschland, Spanien, Italien, Österreich, Irland und Portugal unterstützt. Die ThinQ-Funktionen können je nach Land variieren.

Einfache und schnelle Installation1

Einfache und schnelle Installation

Als All-in-one-Heizlösung besteht das Außengerät THERMA V R32 Silent Monobloc aus 3 Hauptkomponenten.

Benutzerfreundlicher Service

Die Komplettheizungslösung mit integrierten Komponenten ermöglicht eine mühelose Installation ohne zusätzliche Rohrleitungen für Kältemittel. Installateure können ganz einfach Überprüfungen und Servicearbeiten ausführen, indem sie nur 3 Schrauben lösen. Zudem sind Wasssersiebe mit Clip für eine mühelose Wartung ohne zusätzliche Werkzeuge montiert.

Einstellungen vor der Installation

Installateure können anhand der Informationen zum Installationsort die Voreinstellungen über den LG-Heizungskonfigurator vornehmen und die Daten auf einer Speicherkarte aus dem Büro speichern. Am Standort stecken die Installateure anschließend die Speicherkarte einfach hinten am Remote-Controller ein, um die Konfigurationsdaten zu aktivieren. Das ermöglicht eine mühelose und schnelle Inbetriebnahme für Installateure.

Einfache und schnelle Wartung1

Einfache und schnelle Wartung

Die Fernbedienung kann bis zu 50 Verlaufselemente speichern, sodass die Ursache von Fehlfunktionen oder Fehlern anhand der Verlaufsdaten leicht identifiziert und Lösungen gefunden werden können.

Kaufanfrage1

Kaufanfrage

Bitte senden Sie uns eine Anfrage, falls Sie weitere Informationen zum Produkt wünschen, und wir werden uns in Kürze mit Ihnen in Verbindung setzen.

Kaufanfrage Mehr Erfahren