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Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
Vorderansicht
-45-Grad-Seitenansicht
-90-Grad-Seitenansicht
+45-Grad-Seitenansicht
+90-Grad-Seitenansicht
Rückansicht (* Das Produktbild würde vom tatsächlichen Aussehen abweichen, da es je nach Zoll-Option leicht variieren würde.)
Draufsicht
Bild von oben rechts aufgenommen

Hauptmerkmale

    UHD Signage Display mit
    LG webOS-Plattform und erweiterter Sicherheit

    Das Display wurde an einer Säule am Flughafen installiert, die dem hellen Sonnenlicht ausgesetzt ist. Trotz heller Umgebung werden die Anzeigen auf dem Display deutlich dargestellt.

    *Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

    The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

    High Resolution Display

    It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

    A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

    Convenient webOS Platform

    The UH7N-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

    Durability that Provides Reliability

    Optimized for business environments, the UH7N-E is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

    The UH7N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

    Design for Space Utilization

    Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket. Bezels accessories can also be used to convert it into an art frame, making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.

    The UH7N-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

    *The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

    *Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.

    The UH7N-E provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

    Enhanced Security Features

    The UH7N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

    LG digital signage using recycled materials

    Sustainability

    Recycled resins are used to manufacture back covers for digital signage product* and LG plans to expand this practice to other models as well. In addition, recycled cardboard was partially used to produce packaging materials, and the printing information on the packaging materials was written by only black ink.

    * Digital signage product refers "UH7N-E" model

    SuperSign Solutions

    SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

    Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

    Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.