About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ein Verkehrskontrollraum mit mehreren Monitoren, die Echtzeitaufnahmen von Autobahnen, Verkehrskarten und Analysen anzeigen. Zwei Bediener überwachen die Bildschirme und stellen fortschrittliche Verkehrsmanagement- und Überwachungssysteme vor.

*Alle Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Das unvergleichliche Niveau an Exzellenz

Das Programm „Total Care Solution“ wurde entwickelt, um dir bei Bedarf Routinewartung, vorbeugende Pflege und Service zu bieten. Unsere engagierten B2B-Servicepartner sind werksgeschulte Spezialisten, um deine Investition zu warten und aufrechtzuerhalten.

Kontakt

LG Total Care Solution
Exklusive Services für dein Unternehmen

Infografik, die die Dienstleistungen der LG-Total Care Solution beschreibt: „Unterstützung bei der Qualitätskontrolle vor/nach der Installation“ einschließlich Modul- und Installationsinspektionen, „Ferndiagnose und -aktion mit LG ConnectedCare“ für 24/7-Warnungen und Fernunterstützung und „Regelmäßige Überprüfung des Besuchs- und Betriebszustands mit LG ExtendedCare“ für regelmäßige Inspektionen, Überprüfungen des Bildschirmzustands und Anpassungen des Weißabgleichs.