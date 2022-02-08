About Cookies on This Site

Der neue Showroom von Eisen Fischer nach dem Umbau

Gutes Raumklima in der Ausstellung – VRF-System Multi V im Einsatz bei Eisen Fischer

08/02/2022

Der neue Showroom von Eisen Fischer nach dem Umbau.

image4

Das VRF-System Multi 5 V sorgt für ein ganzjährig angenehmes Raumklima – bei maximaler Energieeffizienz und geringen Betriebskosten.
„Wir haben uns für LG entschieden, weil ich vor allem die innovativen Produkte sowie das moderne Design und die Zuverlässigkeit der Geräte schätze – LG hat schon immer etwas besser gemacht und das gefällt mir“, erklärt Andreas Marold. Er war für Umsetzung des Projekts in Nördlingen zuständig und ist seit 2007 Partner von LG. Außerdem unterstützte die Firma Rosink aus Nordhorn – sie ist Expertin für Objekteinrichtungen. In nur sieben Monaten wurde das Projekt realisiert.

 

Energieeffizient und leistungsstark

 

Unter anderem wurde ein LG Multi V 5 System eingebaut, ein Produkt mit der weltweit besten Energieeffizienz, bei gleichzeitig minimalen Betriebskosten. Die integrierte Dual Sensing Control erfasst die Umgebungsbedingungen anhand Feuchtigkeit und Temperatur – die ideale Lösung für einen hohen Innenraumkomfort bei optimaler Leistung. Durch die individuelle Anpassung jedes Innengerätes wird ein zu hohes „Schwanken“ der Raumtemperatur vermieden. Dabei passt sich der verbaute Inverter-Lüftungsregler an den momentanen Kühlungsbedarf an.

image3

Das System LG Multi V 5 ist ein echter Allrounder. Das Wärmepumpen-System funktioniert dort, wo entweder Kühl- oder Heizbetrieb gefragt sind. Demgegenüber ist das Wärmerückgewinnungssystem für Standorte ausgelegt, wo Kühl- und Heizbetrieb gleichzeitig erforderlich sind.

 

Innovation meets Design – Die runden Unterdeckenkassetten von LG

 

Ein weiterer Pluspunkt, der für die Produkte von LG spricht: das Design. „Die runden Deckenkassetten überzeugen nicht nur technisch, sondern sehen auch optisch besser aus als herkömmliche Kassetten“, erklärt Andreas Marold. Die kompakte Größe sorgt für ein angenehmes Gefühl der Offenheit in Innenräume, die weiße Verkleidung maximiert die Eleganz des Raums. Auch technisch überzeugen die Kassetten: Dank der runden Form deckt die Deckenkassette einen großen Bereich ab und garantiert so einen noch gleichmäßigeren und breiter verteilten Luftstrom.

image5

Das runde Design eine fünf Prozent höhere Luftströmungsrate als eine konventionelle 4-Wege-Kassette – bei niedrigem Geräuschpegel.

LG als zuverlässiger und langjähriger Partner

Besonders hervorzuheben ist die reibungslose Zusammenarbeit mit LG. Als langjähriger Partner von Andreas Marold hat LG auch in vergangenen Projekten mit Innovation, Design sowie einem umfassenden Portfolio punkten können. Von VRF-Systemen bis hin zu Deckenkassetten – dabei immer überzeugend mit Qualität, Beratung sowie dem Eingehen auf individuelle Anforderungen des Kunden.

Weitere Informationen zum Multi V System gibt es unter https://www.lg.com/de/business/multi-v.