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LG THERMA V R32 Monobloc ist ein Komplettgerät mit einem innovativen und umweltfreundlichen R1-Kompressor und dem Kältemittel R32. Dieses Gerät ist bei extrem kalten Temperaturen bis zu -25 °C einsetzbar und erwärmt Wasser auf bis zu 65 °C.